American tennis star Sloane Stephens made quick work of 10th seed Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron, securing her spot in the round of 16. Stephens looked dominant in the 6-4 6-4 victory, capitalizing on Bencic's errant play when it mattered. Although both ladies exchanged breaks to begin the set, it was Stephens who kept her composure she her solid play allowed her to prevail in the first set.

1 DAY AGO