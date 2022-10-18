ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtatennis.com

Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
GEORGIA STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Azarenka advances to Guadalajara round of 16 following Badosa's retirement mid-match

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka booked her spot in the round of 16 at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron, as opponent Paula Badosa retired after dropping the opening set. Azarenka recorded a 6-2 RET victory over the top seed, who looked completely outclassed to start the match. The Belarusian won an astounding 92% of points behind her first serve, and raced to a 4-0 before her Spanish opponent was able to salvage a game.
wtatennis.com

Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
TEXAS STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Stephens ousts Bencic to reach round of 16 in Guadalajara

American tennis star Sloane Stephens made quick work of 10th seed Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron, securing her spot in the round of 16. Stephens looked dominant in the 6-4 6-4 victory, capitalizing on Bencic's errant play when it mattered. Although both ladies exchanged breaks to begin the set, it was Stephens who kept her composure she her solid play allowed her to prevail in the first set.
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka rallies with a big win; Netherlands beats Namibia

GEELONG, Australia (AP) — Former champion Sri Lanka rebounded from an upset opening loss by thrashing the United Arab Emirates and boosting its hopes of advancing at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday. The Sri Lankans still face uncertainty over reaching the Super 12 stage. There’s rain in the...

