Victor Jones from the Kellenberger Room of the New Bern Library will be the featured speaker for our Snapshot Meeting on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., at the Pamlico County Heritage Center and Museum in Grantsboro. The topic will be “The Swiss and the Palatines, The Story of New Bern’s Past.” The Palatines came from the Palatinate region of Germany. Their descendants are the Pennsylvania Dutch. Come and learn how many of these found their way to New Bern. The program is free and open to the public.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO