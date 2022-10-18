Read full article on original website
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
WITN
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
newbernnow.com
The Swiss and the Palatines, The Story of New Bern’s Past
Victor Jones from the Kellenberger Room of the New Bern Library will be the featured speaker for our Snapshot Meeting on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., at the Pamlico County Heritage Center and Museum in Grantsboro. The topic will be “The Swiss and the Palatines, The Story of New Bern’s Past.” The Palatines came from the Palatinate region of Germany. Their descendants are the Pennsylvania Dutch. Come and learn how many of these found their way to New Bern. The program is free and open to the public.
WITN
Day one of Mumfeast and Ghostwalk begins in downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Ghostwalk and Artwalk are partnering for a fun-filled weekend for Mumfeast on Friday. Downtown streets in New Bern will be closed Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event begins Friday at 6 p.m. with dining and live music on the Pepsi...
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
towndock.net
B&B Messabout - Oct 21-23
Boaters with B&B designed vessels get together, sail, and talk boats for the weekend. All are welcome. Don’t have a B&B boat? No problem – bring what you have and come sailing. FREE for the messabout, and $15 per person if you want join Friday night at Little...
WITN
Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
newbernnow.com
Public Safety, New Bern 101, Rezoning, Among Items for New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – Oct. 25, 2022
The Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey...
carolinacoastonline.com
Talkin Trash captures Morehead City Open, NCTA King Mack Tourney for 229,925 payday
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Open and N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament both wrapped up over the weekend with big prizes given out for big fish. Team C-Sick on Talkin Trash, captained by Mike Edwards, netted the biggest payout of the weekend with a $150,000 prize for an aggregate weight of 101.26 pounds between two king mackerels.
wcti12.com
Increased number of dead fish on shore result of "distressed waters"
According to Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Advocacy Program Manager at Sound Rivers Inc, there are an increased number of fish deaths in our area. Howell said "While we expect to see fish kills this time of year and they are a regular occurrence, they should not be happening and are an indicator of distressed waters."
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition. Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony. Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks...
hbsdealer.com
Coltrain Hardware: The story of Shane and Sarah
One couple takes on an abandoned building and restarts a life – and a town – in hardware. Sarah: “Hey babe; I’m gonna leave my hairdresser job.”. Shane: “Okay.” <Pause.> “Let’s open one.”. And that was how it began…. the journey to...
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 10, Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 10. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training. All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis
BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
