Related
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower Amid Inflation Fears; US Treasury Yields Jump
Stocks edged modestly higher Wednesday, with stocks looking to extend their two-day rally in the face of another set of disappointing U.K. inflation data that clipped investor sentiment and pushed the dollar deeper into the green against its global peers. Britain's September inflation rate jumped to a fresh 40-year high...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention. The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan...
kitco.com
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
kitco.com
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Dollar higher but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, shaking off some of the weakness of the previous session, but a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets kept a lid on its gains.
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
via.news
Gold Price Rises In The Face Of A Softer DXY: (GC) Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,640.00, going down by 3.63% since 2022-10-07 (10 sessions ago). Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,650, consolidating the biggest weekly loss in eight...
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:53 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Palladium (PA) is at $1,985.50, going down by 9.02% since 2022-10-07 (10 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1165, 99.99% below its average volume of 6151535251.35. Volatility. Palladium’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at $16,511.28, going down by 11.07% since 2022-09-19 (21 sessions ago). Why is HANG SENG INDEX Index Going Down?. The Hang Seng Index is an important...
US stocks finish lower as Fed official's dour inflation outlook pushes key bond yields to fresh 14-year highs
US stocks fell Thursday, stretching their losses into a second consecutive session. A "disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation" will keep the Fed raising interest rates, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. IBM and AT&T rose after their earnings reports while Tesla shares dropped. US stocks fell Thursday, stung...
via.news
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 19:06 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at $0.98, going up by 1.94% since 2022-09-21 (21 sessions ago). Why is EUR/CHF Currency Pair Going Up?. The currency pair is influenced by various factors, including the European Central...
via.news
Gold Prices Ready To Make The Jump? – (GC) Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,629.30, going down by 4.33% since 2022-10-09 (10 sessions ago). The yellow metal has been trading within a $1,600 range while the US dollar remains pressured towards the middle...
via.news
Silver Price Falls Due To Higher Global Inflation And Rising Bond Yields: (SI) Over 9% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:52 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Silver (SI) is at $18.21, going down by 9.43% since 2022-10-09 (10 sessions ago). Silver price slid for the first time in the week following the release of UK, EU, and Canada inflation...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at $6,988.30, going up by 5.48% since 2022-10-12 (5 sessions ago). Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.36% up from...
via.news
Corn Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 05:52 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Corn (ZC) is at $680.00, going down by 2.44% since 2022-10-13 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 9964, 87.62% below its average volume of 80530.42. Volatility. Corn’s...
