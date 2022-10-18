ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Entrepreneur

Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher

Today, as the MarketBeat Podcast celebrates the milestone of Episode 50, Kate welcomes back a popular guest, Jason Brown of the Brown Report. Today, he discusses three widely held large caps. If you don’t own these as individual stocks, you may own them inside index funds. Their sheer size means they have influence over index direction.
Benzinga

AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
via.news

Wayfair Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair jumping 13.76% to $32.25 on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings

Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q3 2022...
via.news

Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.98% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics jumping 14.98% to $3.76 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Viking Therapeutics’s...
via.news

Bilibili Stock Went Down By Over 24% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 24.81% in 10 sessions from $16.08 to $12.09 at 13:08 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Bilibili’s...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Bullish By 39% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 39.06% in 21 sessions from $12.11 at 2022-09-21, to $16.84 at 13:56 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
