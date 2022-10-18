The ambitious development of the Saudi region of Neom, goes the PR gush, is “dedicated to the sanctity of all life on Earth”. Well, not quite all, it turns out. It was recently reported that three members of the Huwaitat tribe, arrested for protesting against the forced eviction of their and other families to make way for it, have been sentenced to death. Another protester from the tribe was shot dead by security forces in 2020. Which, for all those businesses and consultants who help to plan, design, build, market and otherwise enable monuments for tyrants, poses an old question with new force: what point is too much? When will whatever gain that might arise from the creation of extraordinary buildings cease to outweigh the atrocities that go with them?

34 MINUTES AGO