A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The first baby bison has been born in UK 'rewilding' program
This fluffy baby bison isn't just adorable -- it's also an asset in the United Kingdom's plan to fight climate change.
Saudi’s 100-mile mega-city is meant to blow our minds – so we forget the crimes of its rulers
The ambitious development of the Saudi region of Neom, goes the PR gush, is “dedicated to the sanctity of all life on Earth”. Well, not quite all, it turns out. It was recently reported that three members of the Huwaitat tribe, arrested for protesting against the forced eviction of their and other families to make way for it, have been sentenced to death. Another protester from the tribe was shot dead by security forces in 2020. Which, for all those businesses and consultants who help to plan, design, build, market and otherwise enable monuments for tyrants, poses an old question with new force: what point is too much? When will whatever gain that might arise from the creation of extraordinary buildings cease to outweigh the atrocities that go with them?
science.org
Unexpected significance of a minor reaction pathway in daytime formation of biogenic highly oxygenated organic compounds
Secondary organic aerosol (SOA), formed by oxidation of volatile organic compounds, substantially influence air quality and climate. Highly oxygenated organic molecules (HOMs), particularly those formed from biogenic monoterpenes, contribute a large fraction of SOA. During daytime, hydroxyl radicals initiate monoterpene oxidation, mainly by hydroxyl addition to monoterpene double bonds. Naturally, related HOM formation mechanisms should be induced by that reaction route, too. However, for α-pinene, the most abundant atmospheric monoterpene, we find a previously unidentified competitive pathway under atmospherically relevant conditions: HOM formation is predominately induced via hydrogen abstraction by hydroxyl radicals, a generally minor reaction pathway. We show by observations and theoretical calculations that hydrogen abstraction followed by formation and rearrangement of alkoxy radicals is a prerequisite for fast daytime HOM formation. Our analysis provides an accurate mechanism and yield, demonstrating that minor reaction pathways can become major, here for SOA formation and growth and related impacts on air quality and climate.
science.org
The ZFP36 family of RNA binding proteins regulates homeostatic and autoreactive T cell responses
RNA binding proteins are an essential component of the regulatory machinery that prevents excessive lymphocyte activation by limiting target transcript translation or promoting mRNA decay. Using a series of conditional knockout mice, Cook et al. systematically investigated the role of the zinc finger protein 36 (ZFP36) family of RNA binding proteins in T cell homeostasis and autoimmunity. T cell–specific deletion of all three Zfp36 genes resulted in lethal, multiorgan inflammation accompanied by excessive production of IFN-γ and TNF, whereas mice deficient in any two family members were protected. Although ZFP36 proteins were redundant in controlling T cells during homeostasis, mice with T cells lacking Zfp36l1 and Zfp36l2 were resistant to development of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitits, demonstrating that ZFP36 family members can also perform context-specific functions during autoimmunity.
science.org
Reprogramming of three-dimensional microenvironments for in vitro hair follicle induction
During embryonic development, reciprocal interactions between epidermal and mesenchymal layers trigger hair follicle morphogenesis. This study revealed that microenvironmental reprogramming via control over these interactions enabled hair follicle induction in vitro. A key approach is to modulate spatial distributions of epithelial and mesenchymal cells in their spontaneous organization. The de novo hair follicles with typical morphological features emerged in aggregates of the two cell types, termed hair follicloids, and hair shafts sprouted with near 100% efficiency in vitro. The hair shaft length reached ~3 mm in culture. Typical trichogenic signaling pathways were up-regulated in hair follicloids. Owing to replication of hair follicle morphogenesis in vitro, melanosome production and transportation were also monitored in the hair bulb region. This in vitro hair follicle model might be valuable for better understanding hair follicle induction, evaluating hair growth and inhibition of hair growth by drugs, and modeling gray hairs in a well-defined environment.
science.org
Megafauna extinctions produce idiosyncratic Anthropocene assemblages
The “trophic downgrading of planet Earth” refers to the systematic decline of the world’s largest vertebrates. However, our understanding of why megafauna extinction risk varies through time and the importance of site- or species-specific factors remain unclear. Here, we unravel the unexpected variability in remaining terrestrial megafauna assemblages across 10 Southeast Asian tropical forests. Consistent with global trends, every landscape experienced Holocene and/or Anthropocene megafauna extirpations, and the four most disturbed landscapes experienced 2.5 times more extirpations than the six least disturbed landscapes. However, there were no consistent size- or guild-related trends, no two tropical forests had identical assemblages, and the abundance of four species showed positive relationships with forest degradation and humans. Our results suggest that the region’s megafauna assemblages are the product of a convoluted geoclimatic legacy interacting with modern disturbances and that some megafauna may persist in degraded tropical forests near settlements with sufficient poaching controls.
science.org
Frontal sinuses and human evolution
The frontal sinuses are cavities inside the frontal bone located at the junction between the face and the cranial vault and close to the brain. Despite a long history of study, understanding of their origin and variation through evolution is limited. This work compares most hominin species’ holotypes and other key individuals with extant hominids. It provides a unique and valuable perspective of the variation in sinuses position, shape, and dimensions based on a simple and reproducible methodology. We also observed a covariation between the size and shape of the sinuses and the underlying frontal lobes in hominin species from at least the appearance of Homo erectus. Our results additionally undermine hypotheses stating that hominin frontal sinuses were directly affected by biomechanical constraints resulting from either chewing or adaptation to climate. Last, we demonstrate their substantial potential for discussions of the evolutionary relationships between hominin species.
science.org
Fusible mantle cumulates trigger young mare volcanism on the cooling Moon
The Chang’E-5 (CE5) mission has demonstrated that lunar volcanism was still active until two billion years ago, much younger than the previous isotopically dated lunar basalts. How the small Moon retained enough heat to drive such late volcanism is unknown, particularly as the CE5 mantle source was anhydrous and depleted in heat-producing elements. We conduct fractional crystallization and mantle melting simulations that show that mantle melting point depression by the presence of fusible, easily melted components could trigger young volcanism. Enriched in calcium oxide and titanium dioxide compared to older Apollo magmas, the young CE5 magma was, thus, sourced from the overturn of the late-stage fusible cumulates of the lunar magma ocean. Mantle melting point depression is the first mechanism to account for young volcanism on the Moon that is consistent with the newly returned CE5 basalts.
