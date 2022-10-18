Rio Tinto (RIO) Reduces Production Guidelines For Iron Ore And Copper : Cooper Droped By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

The U.S Department of Agriculture is forecasting Brazil chicken meat exports will rise by 4% in 2023 on firm demand in key markets and production challenges by key competitors. Highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks in North America and Europe, rising energy costs in the EU, and production disruptions in the Ukraine have decreased competitors’ exportable supplies and price competitiveness, USDA noted, adding that the events “enable Brazil to benefit from firm global demand as consumers seek lower priced animal protein amid inflation of food prices.”

2 DAYS AGO