Rio Tinto (RIO) Reduces Production Guidelines For Iron Ore And Copper : Cooper Droped By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

kitco.com
BHP ups copper, iron ore and nickel production in September quarter
The company said that Escondida copper production increased by 4% to 253 kt primarily due to higher concentrator...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines to Zijin Mining for $360M in cash
The company said that Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. holds a 100% interest in the Rosebel gold mine and...
NASDAQ
BHP Group (BHP) Reports 3% Increase in Iron Ore Output in Q1
BHP Group (BHP) released production details for the quarter that ended Sep 30, 2022 and affirmed its previously announced production and cost guidance for fiscal 2023. Iron ore production rose 3% year over year to 65.1 Mt (million tons) aided by improved performance at Western Australia Iron Ore (“WAIO”) on continued strong supply-chain performance and lower COVID-related impacts. BHP witnessed year-over-year improvement in output for copper and nickel, while metallurgical coal and energy coal were down.
kitco.com
BHP targeting initial potash production from Jansen in 2026
Number one diversified miner BHP Billiton said production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for the 2023 financial year. The company released its operational review for the quarter ended in September. Overall copper production was 410.1 kt, 11% lower than the previous quarter due to operational and grade issues. Iron...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
via.news
Lumber Prices In A Historic Double Correction: (LBS) Up By Over 14% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) is currently on bullish momentum. At 11:56 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Lumber (LBS) is at $511.10, going up by 14.34% since 2022-10-05 (10 sessions ago). Lumber, also known as timber, is a type of wood that has been processed into beams and planks. One...
beefmagazine.com
Record Brazil meat exports forecasted for 2023
The U.S Department of Agriculture is forecasting Brazil chicken meat exports will rise by 4% in 2023 on firm demand in key markets and production challenges by key competitors. Highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks in North America and Europe, rising energy costs in the EU, and production disruptions in the Ukraine have decreased competitors’ exportable supplies and price competitiveness, USDA noted, adding that the events “enable Brazil to benefit from firm global demand as consumers seek lower priced animal protein amid inflation of food prices.”
aogdigital.com
Qatar cuts al-Shaheen Crude Term Price for December - sources
Qatar Energy has reduced the term price for December-loading al-Shaheen crude oil to a premium of $4.19 a barrel above Dubai quotes after receiving lower bids in its tender, several trade sources said on Wednesday. This was down from a premium of $5.35 a barrel for November-loading cargoes. The price...
Progressive Rail Roading
U.S. railroads report carload volume increase in Week 41
U.S. freight-rail traffic ticked up slightly — 0.7% — to 500,304 carloads and intermodal units in the week ending Oct. 15 compared with the same week last year, according to Association of American Railroads data. Total carloads climbed 3.2% to 237,263 units, while total intermodal volume dipped 1.6%...
via.news
Gold Price Rises In The Face Of A Softer DXY: (GC) Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,640.00, going down by 3.63% since 2022-10-07 (10 sessions ago). Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,650, consolidating the biggest weekly loss in eight...
kitco.com
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
via.news
Gold Prices Ready To Make The Jump? – (GC) Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,629.30, going down by 4.33% since 2022-10-09 (10 sessions ago). The yellow metal has been trading within a $1,600 range while the US dollar remains pressured towards the middle...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. long-term yields edge higher in choppy trading; gilts, Fed still in focus
NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve turned higher on Monday, in a flows-driven market with generally thin volume, as investor worries eased a bit after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed most of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan.
kalkinemedia.com
Woodside (ASX:WDS) marks 59% rise in sales volume in Q3
Woodside Energy Group shared its third quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022. The energy giant has upgraded its full-year 2022 production guidance. The company’s production has risen by 52%, while its sales volume has gone up 59% compared with the second quarter of 2022. An operator...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Positive Momentum Continues
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green as yesterday’s positive momentum continues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.13%, 1.16%, and 0.77%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.56%. Conversely, the industrial sector...
NASDAQ
South African rand weakens as local inflation shows no surprises
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as consumer inflation came in as expected and retail sales showed little momentum. At 1636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.3100 against the dollar, down 0.94% from its previous close. South Africa's headline consumer...
via.news
Copper Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:52 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Copper (HG) is at $3.32, going down by 3.92% since 2022-10-13 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 61890, 99.99% below its average volume of 17041550289.28. Volatility. Copper’s...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes marginally higher; utilities leads gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (19 October), gaining 20.90 points or 0.31% to end at 6,800.10 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 2.30%, but is down 8.66% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest gainer, advancing 0.95% followed by industrials...
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
