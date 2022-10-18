Read full article on original website
Former Opelousas Police Officer Convicted in Excessive Force Case Involving “Mentally Challenged Individual”
(October 20th, 2022): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont, a former Opelousas police officer, has been convicted of three counts of Malfeasance in Office for striking and using excessive force against a "mentally challenged individual" that was restrained in a hospital bed. That is according to court documents sent to KPEL from the...
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette
The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a major traffic crash involving a motorcycle. Details are still sparse at this time but we do know the crash happened in the 100 block of Camellia Blvd in Lafayette. It happened just after 10:30 am today (10/20/22). According to Sr....
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
Sad news to report as a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking alongside a roadway in Lafayette last night. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street. (That is near the intersection of W. Congress and Le Violon Road.)
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
According to reports, Evangeline Parish authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a homecoming party on Saturday night. Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance. Reports say that a number of shell casings were...
Breaux Bridge Police Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying These Two Men
The Breaux Bridge Police department posted two surveillance photos on Monday (Oct. 17) asking the public for their assistance in identifying two male individuals. One photo showed a man with what looked like a backward hat and a dark shirt. He is also apparently wearing a mask, although the grainy screengrab from the surveillance cameras makes it tough to see at first glance.
Inmate at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Attempts to Escape, Gets Caught in Barbed Wire Fence
An inmate awaiting extradition to Mississippi attempted to escape from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but he didn't get very far. Devonte Tolliver, who is being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, attempted to escape from the facility in Lafayette, but he got caught in the barbed wire fencing surrounding the jail.
Lafayette Mom Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To ‘Beat Up’ Northside Principal
The mother of a Northside student was apparently arrested and charged with assault after threatening to beat up the principal of the school, according to a news report. But the mother has taken to social media to dispute that claim and tell her side of the story. KLFY reported on...
Beloved Lafayette Taco Truck Heavily Damaged After Catching Fire Overnight
A popular Lafayette food truck sustained heavy fire damage after catching fire overnight. Just after midnight, Lafayette firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a food truck that was parked near the Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue. Lafayette Fire Department Public Information officer...
UPDATE: All Lanes Open After Crash Involving Tanker on I-10 West Near Louisiana Avenue Exit
UPDATE (3:24 pm.):. According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette PD, all lanes are open after the crash involving a tanker on I-10 West near the Louisiana Avenue Exit. According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 18). Lafayette Police...
After a Brief Run, Lucky’s Fire & Smoke Restaurant in Lafayette Has Closed
It appears another business has closed in Acadiana as multiple people online are saying that Lucky's Fire & Smoke restaurant has shuttered. The restaurant apparently had a short run as it just opened in the spring of 2022. It was located at 6774 Johnston Street in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee building.
Boat Ride Shows Large Number of Alligators in Louisiana Waterway
Check out the number of alligators on the bank of this waterway. John Bijeaux tagged me in this video of him traveling a local waterway, and the number of alligators entering the water may surprise you. Bijeaux tells me that he was traveling the Fordouche canal while heading to Lake...
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses
Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
Abbeville High School Postpones Homecoming Dance After Alleged Shots Fired Incident Near Football Game
Abbeville High School has announced that Saturday night's homecoming dance has been postponed after an incident on Friday night (Oct. 14). The announcement came via the official Abbeville High School Facebook page with the decision to postpone the dance prompted by too many unknowns with the school's top concern being student safety.
Freeze Warnings Posted for Portions of Louisiana Tonight
Many residents of Louisiana will find themselves waking up to temperatures on Wednesday morning that will be near or below the freezing mark. For that reason, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning for almost all of northern and central Louisiana and portions of South Louisiana generally along and north of the US 190 corridor.
