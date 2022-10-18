BOSTON - According to new data, fever and loss of smell are becoming less common symptoms of COVID and sore throat is becoming a hallmark symptom of COVID. The concern is that sore throat is incredibly common with other ailments like the common cold, allergies, strep throat, and even acid reflux, so someone with a sore throat may assume they have something other than COVID and not bother to get tested. This could lead to more community spread. And it's especially important for people at high risk to test for COVID if they develop a sore throat so they can get treated within the timeframe necessary to prevent COVID complications.

