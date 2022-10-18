ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
PROSPERITY, SC
WIS-TV

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina

The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC pageant creates unity, highlights Black student excellence

The Association of African American Students (AAAS) is bringing back their traditional Mister and Miss Black USC (BUSC) pageant for the first time since 2019. Doors will open to the Booker T. Washington auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with runway walks, outfit displays, candidate questioning and a crowning ceremony to end the evening. Though the pageant has a deep history, it is set to create a new charitable tradition this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman

Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
MAYESVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Housing lays out plans for redevelopment of former Allen Benedict site

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The former Allen Benedict court may be the site of a new development with the help of Columbia residents. A meeting was held Monday night to discuss redevelopment efforts for the demolished site where two people died from a gas leak back in 2019. City leaders are hoping that the voice of the community is heard throughout this process.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Health experts see spike in RSV cases this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a virus that can cause severe sickness, especially for young children and older adults. Some health experts say they’re already seeing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations this season. Mandy Gaither shares the signs and symptoms of RSV and...
Soda City Biz WIRE

For soldier Glen Inabinet, Vietnam was full of surprises

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For Glen Inabinet, serving as a soldier in Vietnam, 1969-70, was just one new experience after another – experiences for which he had not been trained. He had trained as an artilleryman. After he arrived in IV Corps, in the Mekong Delta south of Saigon, he did that for about a week or 10 days before being “volunteered” to become a radioman as part of the artillery's forward observer team embedded with the infantry. That was just the beginning of his surprise experiences.
COLUMBIA, SC

