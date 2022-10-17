Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
CNN
Special master Dearie unhappy with Mar-a-Lago document progress: 'Where's the beef? I need some beef'
A court-appointed special master expressed frustration on Tuesday with the limited information he's getting from the Justice Department and from defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump about disputes over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Britons are told to prepare for three-hour blackouts 'from 4pm to 7pm' this winter: National Grid boss warns households to prepare for rolling power-cuts in January and February if UK fails to secure enough gas from Europe under 'worst case' scenario
Households across Britain could face three-hour rolling blackouts in January and February if gas stocks run low, the head of the National Grid has claimed. Chief executive John Pettigrew said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying the blackouts would occur on 'really, really cold days' during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
US News and World Report
America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
U.S. Treasury proposes climate data collection rule for insurers
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was proposing a new rule to collect data on climate-related risks from property and casualty insurers, one of the first concrete actions in a new push to beef up financial regulation to help fight global warming.
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
US News and World Report
Trump's Company Faces Criminal Tax Trial as His Legal Woes Mount
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump's family company is set to face a criminal trial on tax fraud charges in New York starting next week that could trigger fines and further complicate the real estate firm's ability to do business as the former U.S. president's legal woes mount. The Manhattan...
US News and World Report
Missouri Pulls $500 Million From BlackRock Over Asset Manager's ESG Push
(Reuters) -Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns. Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push,...
Remote employee fired for refusing to keep his webcam on wins $73,000 payout from the firm
The employee was reportedly told to remain logged in for the entire workday with screen-sharing and his webcam turned on.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Hit By Treasury Bond Market 'Melt Up'; Snap Warnings Slams Social Media
U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, amid one of the longest sell-offs in the Treasury bond market on record, as investors continue about the impact of Federal Federal Reserve rate hikes on a fragile global economy. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hit a fresh fourteen year high of 4.297% in...
Mary Kay Inc. Establishes the Business Case for Gender-Responsive Procurement at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- A long-standing champion and global advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality, Mary Kay shared with transparency its gender-responsive procurement (GRP) global journey at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. Hosted by Startup Disrupt on September 13, 2022, at the newly renovated Clam-Gallas Palace, the summit was the largest European hybrid conference on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), bringing together more than 50 keynote speakers from the non-profit, government, and business sector. The event is held under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Capital City of Prague, and the US Embassy in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005912/en/ “Studies show that women entrepreneurs tend to reinvest up to 90% of their earnings in their families and communities, thus linking inclusive economic growth directly to development,” says Virginie Naigeon-Malek, Mary Kay Inc. Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Airline hired for UK’s Rwanda deportations pulls out of scheme
Exclusive: Privilege Style causes problem for Home Office as it bows to pressure from campaigners
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges 7 in Alleged Plot to Repatriate U.S. Resident to China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States unsealed criminal charges on Thursday against seven Chinese nationals accused of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a U.S. resident and his family, in a bid by the Chinese government to repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed in...
Firm that ran criticised UK youth jail awarded contract for asylum centre
Exclusive: MTC, which ran Rainsbrook youth jail, now providing security at Manston asylum seekers’ facility
US News and World Report
Yen Slides Further to 151 Per Dollar, Pound Falls on UK Turmoil
LONDON (Reuters) -The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May 2019. Investor bets...
US News and World Report
Dozens Weigh Bids for Evergrande's Hong Kong Headquarters
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The seized Hong Kong headquarters of embattled China Evergrande Group has drawn interest from dozens of prospective buyers including local property developers, family offices, and mainland financial firms, said the agent managing the sale. The deadline for submission of final bids for the tower, China Evergrande...
