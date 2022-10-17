ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Daily Mail

Britons are told to prepare for three-hour blackouts 'from 4pm to 7pm' this winter: National Grid boss warns households to prepare for rolling power-cuts in January and February if UK fails to secure enough gas from Europe under 'worst case' scenario

Households across Britain could face three-hour rolling blackouts in January and February if gas stocks run low, the head of the National Grid has claimed. Chief executive John Pettigrew said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying the blackouts would occur on 'really, really cold days' during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US News and World Report

Trump's Company Faces Criminal Tax Trial as His Legal Woes Mount

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump's family company is set to face a criminal trial on tax fraud charges in New York starting next week that could trigger fines and further complicate the real estate firm's ability to do business as the former U.S. president's legal woes mount. The Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Missouri Pulls $500 Million From BlackRock Over Asset Manager's ESG Push

(Reuters) -Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns. Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Mary Kay Inc. Establishes the Business Case for Gender-Responsive Procurement at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- A long-standing champion and global advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality, Mary Kay shared with transparency its gender-responsive procurement (GRP) global journey at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. Hosted by Startup Disrupt on September 13, 2022, at the newly renovated Clam-Gallas Palace, the summit was the largest European hybrid conference on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), bringing together more than 50 keynote speakers from the non-profit, government, and business sector. The event is held under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Capital City of Prague, and the US Embassy in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005912/en/ “Studies show that women entrepreneurs tend to reinvest up to 90% of their earnings in their families and communities, thus linking inclusive economic growth directly to development,” says Virginie Naigeon-Malek, Mary Kay Inc. Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges 7 in Alleged Plot to Repatriate U.S. Resident to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States unsealed criminal charges on Thursday against seven Chinese nationals accused of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a U.S. resident and his family, in a bid by the Chinese government to repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed in...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Yen Slides Further to 151 Per Dollar, Pound Falls on UK Turmoil

LONDON (Reuters) -The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May 2019. Investor bets...
US News and World Report

Dozens Weigh Bids for Evergrande's Hong Kong Headquarters

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The seized Hong Kong headquarters of embattled China Evergrande Group has drawn interest from dozens of prospective buyers including local property developers, family offices, and mainland financial firms, said the agent managing the sale. The deadline for submission of final bids for the tower, China Evergrande...

