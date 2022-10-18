Read full article on original website
DePuy Synthes Receives FDA Clearance for TELIGEN System
Today, Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that DePuy Synthes, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson, has secured 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its TELIGEN System, an integrated technology platform that enables minimally invasive surgical transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MIS-TLIF) procedures through digital tools for visualization and access. The...
Lannett Receives FDA Approval to Manufacture Numbrino at Seymour Plant
Lannett announced that it has received approval from the FDA to manufacture Numbrino, the company's branded topical anesthetic product, at its main plant in Seymour, Indiana. The company previously manufactured Numbrino and other liquid drug products at its Carmel, New York plant, which it sold in March of this year as part of a restructuring and cost reduction plan.
Security Breach: The Hack You Helped Create
This episode focuses on a vulnerability within the industrial sector that is essentially a product of progress. The enhanced data sharing capabilities and operational efficiencies that have been realized in establishing an estimated 20 billion device connections in manufacturing enterprises around the globe have come at a price for some.
Philips' MRCAT Head and Neck Radiotherapy Application Gets FDA OK
Royal Philips announced two new advances in MR-only workflows to advance head and neck cancer radiotherapy imaging and simulation. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI) enabled MRCAT Head and Neck radiotherapy application, which allows the use of MR as the sole or primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning in the treatment of soft tissue tumors in the head and neck, along with the brain, pelvis and prostate, has received FDA 510(k) clearance and is commercially available in the U.S.
