Royal Philips announced two new advances in MR-only workflows to advance head and neck cancer radiotherapy imaging and simulation. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI) enabled MRCAT Head and Neck radiotherapy application, which allows the use of MR as the sole or primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning in the treatment of soft tissue tumors in the head and neck, along with the brain, pelvis and prostate, has received FDA 510(k) clearance and is commercially available in the U.S.

2 DAYS AGO