Crystal Jones
3d ago
Excuse me. you speaking and showing pictures of a home of a law enforcement officer, a licensed Master social worker, and someone with federal security clearance. 3 of the 4 that claim this address are over 55. I am almost 50. There is not anything gang related about us or our home. Stop making up stuff.
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pursuit by deputies ended in a crash a couple of blocks from the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital’s uptown campus, and the suspect remains at-large, authorities said Friday. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Richmond County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag...
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
WRDW-TV
Thomson police get nearly $20K to replace body cameras
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Police Department will use grants from the federal government and a local utility to update its body cameras for officers. The Thomson Police Department will get $9,825 through the U.S. Justice Department as part of more than $2.8 million being distributed in the federal court system’s Southern District of Georgia.
WRDW-TV
‘Someone has to step in’: How landlord began own crime crackdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been roughly two weeks since a mobile camo security unit appeared at the Landings @237 Apartments. Since then, the owner and commissioners have gotten mixed reviews from the community. We spoke with the new owner of the complex. He tells us he never meant...
WRDW-TV
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, and other drugs in a narcotics raid on Oct. 4. The subjects were charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, theft, cruelty to children, and obstruction. According to the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.
WRDW-TV
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
wfxg.com
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
wfxg.com
Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
WRDW-TV
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
One dead following fiery crash on Glenwood Drive in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a fatal crash in Aiken County. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night off Glenwood Drive. Glenwood Drive runs between Silver Bluff and Pine Log Roads. South Carolina Highway Patrol says driver veered off the road, hitting a culvert. The vehicle overturned, struck a […]
Aiken County investigators looking into cause of abandoned mill fire in Warrenville
Multiple fire companies in Aiken County, including a ladder crew, were called out to respond to reports of billowing smoke from an abandoned mill in Warrenville.
WRDW-TV
2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
WRDW-TV
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the drowning death of a 2-year-old this week. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to the Augusta University Medical Center. He was sent there after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday.
