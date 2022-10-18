Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE
On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Blocks WWE NXT Star
A well-curated Twitter timeline can do wonders for a person's mental health. Just ask Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion had posted a video that he will be attending tonight's "WWE NXT," and had a lot of trouble pronouncing JD McDonagh's name. McDonagh responded saying "Let's not start out on the wrong foot, shall we...," but instead of getting things on the right foot, Owens took to blocking the "Irish Ace" and posting photographic evidence. McDonagh is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match for Breakker's title at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on Saturday.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
wrestlinginc.com
Toni Storm Gives Her Thoughts On Saraya Joining AEW
Over the years Tony Khan has shown that he's always looking to sign fresh faces to the AEW roster, and one of the newest additions is Saraya. WWE's former Paige debuted for the company at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and since then she has aligned herself with the babyfaces of the women's division. Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm has been involved in several segments with Saraya, and she told Bleacher Report that working with her has been "pretty cool as someone who's looked up to her, kind of tried to follow in her footsteps."
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Turned Down Announcer Role
Diamond Dallas Page was able to make a name for himself in WCW and he made the jump over to WWE once World Championship Wrestling was purchased by their competition. DDP parted ways with WWE in 2002, but he was offered a big role with the company as he was on his way out.
stillrealtous.com
Wrestlers Reportedly Talked To By Management After Stiff AEW Match
As the saying goes professional wrestling isn’t ballet as things get physical from time to time. During the recent AEW Dark: Elevation tapings in Toronto, Athena faced off against Jody Threat, and Athena ended up working as the heel in the match after Jody got a big ovation from the Toronto crowd.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension
AEW has been locking down their top stars as it was revealed recently that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley signed a contract extension that will keep him with the company through 2027. Now All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho has signed a multi-year contract extension that will keep...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Last month the All Out pay-per-view took place from Chicago and after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship in the main event he made some controversial comments during the post-show media scrum. Punk fired shots at Adam Page, MJF and The Elite which led to an altercation backstage. CM...
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Being Considered For Main Roster Appearances
WWE seems to be more open than ever to crossovers between brands and this week fans saw former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes appear on Monday Night Raw. Cameron Grimes approached The O.C. and made them an offer to be his partner when he faces Schism, and Gallows and Anderson accepted which means The O.C. will be appearing on tonight’s episode of NXT.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls How WWE Locker Room Got Revenge On Daniel Puder
One of the talked about moments of the 2005 Royal Rumble match was the beating Tough Enough Champion Daniel Puder took from WWE veterans. Entering at number three, Puder was obliterated with chops for several minutes from a bevy of veterans. In an interview on "TheBubbaArmy" YouTube show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle blamed the beating on Puder's bad attitude.
stillrealtous.com
Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Left WWE In 2008
Bobby Lashley is currently one of the top stars in WWE, but he originally parted ways with the company in 2008. Over the years there have been various rumors regarding why Lashley’s first run wit the company came to an end, and former ECW Champion The Sandman recently claimed Lashley was unhappy with his pay.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Making Huge Promotional Push For NXT To Beat AEW
With NXT set to go head to head with AEW one more time, reports have surfaced suggesting WWE is “determined” to defeat their Elite competition. The Wednesday Night Wars kicked off in late 2019 when WWE decided to take NXT off of their own network and put it on the USA Network just weeks before AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT in October of that year. The battle for ratings supremacy lasted until April 2021 when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights with Dynamite beating their wrestling competition for the majority of the year and a half that the two shows went head-to-head.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ultimo Dragon Looks Back On His Short Stint In WWE: “It Was An Honor To Work Under McMahon”
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including thoughts on his short stint in WWE, how he was uncertain about wearing his famous mask at first, and how he feels about having the Asai Moonsault named after him. Highlights are below. On the...
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Re-Signed With AEW
Chris Jericho has been one of the top stars in AEW since day one and he also happened to become the first ever AEW World Champion. Since then Jericho has gone to have some of the most memorable feuds in AEW history so far. Jericho has given no indication that he plans on slowing down and it was recently announced that he signed a new deal that will keep him with the company through 2025.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Matches and Segments
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW from Oklahoma City, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night. * The Brock Lesnar – Bobby Lashley segment was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. *...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Doesn’t Want To Turn Face
AEW has a number of heels on the roster, but there’s no denying that there’s one who stands out above the rest. MJF has been turning heads for years now thanks to his scathing promos and it seems that the fans have embraced him. Recently Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been receiving positive reactions from the crowds at AEW events, but it doesn’t seem that he has any interest in a face turn.
