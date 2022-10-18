Over the years Tony Khan has shown that he's always looking to sign fresh faces to the AEW roster, and one of the newest additions is Saraya. WWE's former Paige debuted for the company at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and since then she has aligned herself with the babyfaces of the women's division. Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm has been involved in several segments with Saraya, and she told Bleacher Report that working with her has been "pretty cool as someone who's looked up to her, kind of tried to follow in her footsteps."

1 DAY AGO