KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO