Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
WIBW
Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022. The Shawnee...
Investigators seize guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles in Bonner Springs
Leavenworth Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant in Bonner Springs and seized guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles, and ammo.
WIBW
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
KCTV 5
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
KAKE TV
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of Kansas gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
WIBW
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
4 Topekans face charges of endangering a child
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation. According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Sibert, […]
Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
Lansing man convicted of attacking neighbor in ongoing feud
Austin Davis, of Lansing, Kansas, was convicted of aggravated battery after he hit a neighbor in the head with a hammer during an ongoing feud.
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants. The Sheriff’s...
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
Kansas man ordered to pay $120k after sales tax violations
A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers' Sales Tax Act.
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
KCPD: 4 fentanyl deaths including a toddler this month
KANSAS CITY —The fentanyl crisis is getting worse. The Kansas City Police Department responded to four confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths, including a toddler, in a 13-day timespan during the month of October, according to a release from the agency. In addition, the department has investigated several other suspected fentanyl...
