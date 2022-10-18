ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayetta, KS

St. Joseph Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022. The Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of Kansas gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

4 Topekans face charges of endangering a child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation. According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Sibert, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

KCPD: 4 fentanyl deaths including a toddler this month

KANSAS CITY —The fentanyl crisis is getting worse. The Kansas City Police Department responded to four confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths, including a toddler, in a 13-day timespan during the month of October, according to a release from the agency. In addition, the department has investigated several other suspected fentanyl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
