Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
14, 16-year-old accused of arson involving Kan. sheriff's car
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are conducting an arson investigation and have made an arrest. On September 6, two suspects were involved with an arson incident involving a Brown County Patrol car, according to Sheriff John Merchant. On Friday, the sheriff's office reported the arrest of a 14-year-old and a...
Police: 76-year-old Kan. woman jailed for shooting her husband
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 76-year-old woman after a shooting Friday night in Ogden. Just after 9p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a call from the woman stating she had shot her husband, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
More highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Kansas
TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County, according to a statement from the agency. This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and...
Kan. zoo mourns the death of bear who was orphaned as a cub
SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who passed away Wednesday, according to a media release from the zoo. On Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. On Monday, she showed no signs of improvement by the end of the day.
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Topeka High
Friday night the Hays High Indians traveled to Topeka to close out the regular season against the Topeka High Trojans. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live.
KC-area school district defends response to slavery petition
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district faced a massive disruption after four freshmen students posted a “petition” that suggested restarting slavery, district officials said in a response to a federal lawsuit filed by the students' parents. One student at Park Hill South High School...
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Hays High at Topeka
The Hays High Indians go for their fifth straight win as they close out the regular season in Topeka against the Topeka High Trojans. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live. You can watch the broadcast following the game...
Hays impressive again; claims #2 seed
Hays High finished off their regular season schedule with a trip to Topeka to face off with the Topeka High Trojans Friday night. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. Hays ran just 15 plays on offense in the first half and scored six times on their...
🏈Kansas, Baylor both former T25 teams that have lost 2 in row
Kansas and Baylor have both gone from being ranked in the AP Top 25 to losing their last two games. They play Saturday in Waco, where Baylor is 10-0 in the series. The loser will have three conference losses. The Jayhawks were ranked for the first time since 2009 after...
🏈 Jayhawks rally falls short at Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) — True freshman Richard Reese ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a late game-clincher as the Bears held on to beat Kansas 35-23 on Saturday for their first victory in nearly a month. Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) jumped out to a 14-0 lead...
🏈Chiefs rematch conjures bad Super Bowl memories for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to watch a horror film this week. Instead of a Halloween slasher movie, Shanahan rewatched his most painful loss as a head coach when he put on video of the 49ers' loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season ahead of the rematch against the Chiefs.
🎧 Holthus Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus discusses last week's home loss to the Bills and previews this Sunday's game with the 49ers. The Holthus Hotline airs Saturday mornings at 8:00 a.m. on 96.9, KFIX.
🏈 No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated, beating No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
⚽ Tiger women unbeaten streak snapped at Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. - The 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season by a score of 1-0 at Washburn on Friday. The Ichabods took advantage of a fast break opportunity in the first half turning it into a score and the Tigers were unable to find the equalizer. FHSU moved to 9-1-7, 4-1-5 MIAA, while Washburn improved to 11-4-2, 6-3-1 MIAA.
🏈Big 12 lead at stake when No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas St.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and TCU's Sonny Dykes provide similar descriptions about the focus of their teams, while players from both sides think much the same way. One of those teams will be alone atop the Big 12 standings after they meet Saturday...
