Students Read the Newspaper
Students at Morgan County R-II in Stover read the Morgan County Statesman Friday, Oct. 14 in class. The newspaper is provided to students each week courtesy of several area sponsors and Pipistrelle Press, the publisher of the Statesman. (photos Morgan County R-I)
Cross Country Senior 2022
Stover High School cross country runner, Blaine Brodersen, center, was recognized Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Brodersen is the son of Kevin and Amber Brodersen, and has ran cross country six years. Brodersen is active in cross country, NHS, basketball, Student Council, track and Art Club. Brodersen plans to attend college for art education, and plans to run in college as well. Brodersen said, “the biggest highlight of my cross country experience has been watching all of my friends and family grow and excel every day. Just smiling and goofing off with this group of amazing people is something I will take with me wherever I end up.” (photo by JLDorrell)
Conference Champ Four Years!
Blaine Brodersen, left, won the boys high school Kaysinger Conference cross country meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Brodersen was presented with a carnation by Coach Cindy Marriott during senior recognition. Brodersen placed first with a time of 17:45.00. (photo by JLDorrell)
Kaysinger Conference Middle School Champ
Gabby Sidebottom won the middle school Kaysinger Conference cross country race Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Sidebottom finished with a time of 10:31.08, a new career personal record. (photo by JLDorrell)
