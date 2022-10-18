Read full article on original website
Related
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, designate OL Cody Ford to return
The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad on Tuesday after releasing short-term kicker Matt Ammendola a day prior. Arizona also designated offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) to return from the injured list, a positive sign and one much-needed after the team lost starting left guard Justin Pugh to an ACL injury on Sunday.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
Saints give Arizona Cardinals offense another shot at getting right
TEMPE — If you want to go far in the NFL, you got to put points on the board consistently, something the Arizona Cardinals have not accomplished yet in 2022. Pay dirt has been at a premium for Arizona in the bottom 15 among NFL teams in terms of points per game with 19.
Andy Dalton to start at QB for Saints vs. Cardinals on TNF, per report
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is slated to start against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz. Dalton (back) had been listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday’s injury report, but was upgraded to full for the estimated injury report on Wednesday’s walk-thru pracitce.
Arizona Sports
Cardinals’ Rashard Lawrence carted off field vs. Saints, return questionable
Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Rashard Lawrence exited Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter on a cart. Lawrence landed hard on his right arm while attempting to tackle Saints running back Mark Ingram in the backfield and grabbed his shoulder. He stayed down surrounded by...
Arizona Sports
Watch: Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton gets 1st career interception vs. Saints
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton registered the first interception of his NFL career on Thursday Night Football vs. the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints leading 7-3 in the first quarter, quarterback Andy Dalton tried to force a ball over the middle on 3rd-and-8 from the Cardinals’ 10 yard line.
Cardinals to Open Roof Thursday Night vs. Saints
The Arizona Cardinals will be playing with the roof open when kickoff comes for Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.
Yardbarker
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
Cardinals offense ‘sets up perfect’ for WR Robbie Anderson’s style of play
TEMPE — Much like Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and what transpired soon after, the Arizona Cardinals this week gained and lost a starting-caliber wide receiver in a matter of days. Swinging a deal for frustrated Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson on Monday, Arizona added another...
Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew sit out of Jaguars' Wednesday practice
Jamal Agnew was an unsurprising absence from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wednesday practice after the wide receiver and return specialist suffered a knee injury in Week 6. But cornerback Shaquill Griffin missing practice due to a back injury wasn’t expected. Agnew and Griffin were the only two Jaguars players...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0