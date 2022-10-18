ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, designate OL Cody Ford to return

The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad on Tuesday after releasing short-term kicker Matt Ammendola a day prior. Arizona also designated offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) to return from the injured list, a positive sign and one much-needed after the team lost starting left guard Justin Pugh to an ACL injury on Sunday.
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals

Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
