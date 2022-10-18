ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Live 95.9

This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World

Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
BOSTON, MA
chainstoreage.com

Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston

Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
SOMERVILLE, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Greystar Announces the Grand Opening of Stuart Street Residential Community in Boston

BOSTON — Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, an investment, development, and management firm of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, announced the grand opening of 212 Stuart Street, a newly-constructed residential community located at the intersection of Back Bay and Bay Village.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November

"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Style in Greater Boston?

We're polling readers to learn whether Neapolitan-inspired, South Shore bar, New York-style, or another kind of pizza served locally is the best of the best. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Greater Boston has a wealth of pizza options representing countless...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Though...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US

Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap

Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Somerville's Assembly Row Is Expanding With More Retail Chains

Yet more retail tenants are set to join Somerville's expanding Assembly Row development. The sprawling mixed-use site said Wednesday it will soon have outposts of the athleisure store Athleta, handbag retailer Coach, the German kitchenware and cutlery maker Zwilling J.A. Henckels and the stationery and gift store Paper Source. All are set to open within the next year, with Athleta and Zwilling set to open next month.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA

