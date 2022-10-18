Read full article on original website
whdh.com
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
whdh.com
Coalition eyes surtax to rescue MBTA, calls out Kraft’s spending in opposition
A coalition that has long called for increasing investment in the MBTA has its eye on the income surtax voters will decide in less than three weeks, pitching it as a viable source of funding for the under-fire agency while calling out billionaire Robert Kraft’s spending in opposition to the measure.
WCVB
Massachusetts dentists square off against insurers over Question 2
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — How much of the money from dental insurance premiums should be spent directly on your dental care? That's the core of Question 2, a ballot measure facing Massachusetts in this election. The issue has pitted dentists against insurance companies in a multi-million dollar effort to sway...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
baystatebanner.com
Police back immigrant drivers license question
With the statewide election just weeks away, proponents of a new law that would give undocumented immigrants driver’s licenses continue to campaign on claims that the provision will make Massachusetts roads safer. Last Wednesday, law enforcement leaders from across the state came together at the 32BJ Service Employees International...
Wilmington Apple
SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Expert Witness Scam
BILLERICA, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is warning residents to be aware of an active, ongoing scam potentially targeting medical professionals. In three separate incidents reported to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, individuals working in the medical field reported receiving calls telling them they had failed to appear as expert witnesses in court matters. The scammer, or scammers, utilized a fake name and identified themselves as a member of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Here’s what is on the 2022 Massachusetts election ballot
These are the statewide and federal candidates and ballot questions before Massachusetts voters this fall. Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on several open, major statewide races this fall, including in elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and auditor. Voters across the commonwealth are also tasked...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels beneath Boston
BOSTON — The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS...
wgbh.org
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions
When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they will be electing the state’s next governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a range of other offices. They will also get to weigh in on four statewide ballot questions, relating to tax increases for high earners, dental insurance regulation, rules for liquor licenses and driver’s licenses for immigrants living in the country illegally. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts: Two injured, including State Trooper, after MSP cruiser struck
Two were injured, including a State Trooper, in an early morning collision involving an MSP cruiser. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, just after midnight on Wednesday, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Route 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries.
How much to turn the heat down at night to save the most money, according to Energy Saver
You could save hundreds of dollars off your annual heating bill this winter by turning your thermostat down a little. By turning down your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from its normal settings for eight hours a day, you can save 10% a year on your heating bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Saver program.
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
Question 3: What you need to know about alcohol license limits
Question 3 would expand the availability of licenses for the sale of beer and wine at retail locations in Massachusetts while reducing the availability of all-liquor licenses. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will decide if the state should allow more stores to sell beer and wine, while decreasing the number of stores that can sell all types of alcohol.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
