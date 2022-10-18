ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
baystatebanner.com

Police back immigrant drivers license question

With the statewide election just weeks away, proponents of a new law that would give undocumented immigrants driver’s licenses continue to campaign on claims that the provision will make Massachusetts roads safer. Last Wednesday, law enforcement leaders from across the state came together at the 32BJ Service Employees International...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Expert Witness Scam

BILLERICA, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is warning residents to be aware of an active, ongoing scam potentially targeting medical professionals. In three separate incidents reported to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, individuals working in the medical field reported receiving calls telling them they had failed to appear as expert witnesses in court matters. The scammer, or scammers, utilized a fake name and identified themselves as a member of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
WSBS

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s what is on the 2022 Massachusetts election ballot

These are the statewide and federal candidates and ballot questions before Massachusetts voters this fall. Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on several open, major statewide races this fall, including in elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and auditor. Voters across the commonwealth are also tasked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday

"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
HAVERHILL, MA
wgbh.org

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions

When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they will be electing the state’s next governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a range of other offices. They will also get to weigh in on four statewide ballot questions, relating to tax increases for high earners, dental insurance regulation, rules for liquor licenses and driver’s licenses for immigrants living in the country illegally. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

State Police Association of Massachusetts: Two injured, including State Trooper, after MSP cruiser struck

Two were injured, including a State Trooper, in an early morning collision involving an MSP cruiser. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, just after midnight on Wednesday, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Route 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries.
CHICOPEE, MA
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
MERRIMAC, MA
Boston

Question 3: What you need to know about alcohol license limits

Question 3 would expand the availability of licenses for the sale of beer and wine at retail locations in Massachusetts while reducing the availability of all-liquor licenses. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will decide if the state should allow more stores to sell beer and wine, while decreasing the number of stores that can sell all types of alcohol.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy