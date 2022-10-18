ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD FOR NJPW STRONG TAPING

STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November 20! ?NJoA?. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees a dramatic conclusion to 2022 in NJPW STRONG. With Switchblade Jay White set to end his immensely successful STRONG campaign this year on a high, Fred Rosser continuing to not let up and not take days off Thanksgiving week, as well as the returns to STRONG for David Finlay, Hikuleo and more, Hollywood is set for a hot and high octane November night.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING

PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WINDY CITY RIOT: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT

Welcome to the New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV report!. This should be a straight up scientific match. Suzuki has had one hell of a US tour. Right away they exchange forearms. 36 by my count. Kick by Suzuki, he misses the PK. Suzuki works the right arm. Action spills to the floor and things go into the crowd as Ishii gets sent over the rail. Ishii with a chair, Suzuki grabs one and they duel. The chairs fall.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED, NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS LINEUP AND MORE

Heath and Rhino captured the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship on tonight's Impact on AXS episode. Mia Yim's final scheduled Impact Wrestling appearance was tonight's broadcast. The Kingdom have at least one more scheduled appearance on Impact TV, but they are finished with the promotion for now. Alan Angels returns...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW NWA TV CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED TOMORROW & MORE SET FOR NWA USA

*AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater: NWA TV Championship Tournament final. *NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia & Mechawolf, La Rebelion vs. Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango (non-title) *Roxy vs. Kenzie Paige vs Ella Envy. *Gaagz the Gymp with Jim Mitchell vs. Caprice Coleman. *Also appearing will be NWA Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV FOR FREE NEXT MONTH

Battle RIOT IV: Stream worldwide for FREE Nov 3 on PWTV. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE

Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL OPEN & CLOSE TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS, BULLY RAY & MORE

The Kingdom vs. Rhino and Heath for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team titles will headline tonight's edition of Impact on AXS TV. Scheduled to open tonight's Impact Wrestling will be The Bullet Club vs. Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. Ray is slated to be with Impact regularly in the months ahead, so this isn't a quick in and out. The storyline of whether he can do things the right way or not will be central to his initial story.
Pro Wrestling Insider

X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT BRACKETS ARE...

The X-Division Championship tournament will feature the following first round matches:. *Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid. *Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black. *Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels. *Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN

Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT

We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE GOOD BROTHERS REVEAL WHERE THEY WILL BE NOVEMBER 5th

In an Instagram video posted this morning, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stated they will be in Saudi Arabia for WWE on 11/5 and will not be in Japan for New Japan, where Anderson is slated to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo:. In the video, which was very...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TRIPLE H HEALTH UPDATE

WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains in WWE's COVID-19 protocol and will not be at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that Levesque "feels fine" and is going through the proper steps required of him...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE-DISNEY+ IN PHILIPPINES LAUNCHING NEXT MONTH, ROAD DOGG ON DX REUNION AND MORE

WWE content will be a part of the Disney + official launch in the Philippines on November 17. Live events and on-demand content will be available as a part of the Star brand of content for the region. The Star brand is featured on Disney + features content similar to Hulu in the US with content licensed from other television providers from region to region.
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...

WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider

ACE STEEL GONE FROM AEW

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ace Steel was let go by AEW in the first sign of fallout from the brawl backstage at AEW All Out several week ago. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that firing and are told it took place this past Tuesday. There is...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT

The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
