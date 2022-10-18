Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUZUKI HEADING TO NYC AND MORE: UPDATED NJPW RUMBLE ON 44th STREET LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following matches for their return to New York City at the Palladium in Times Square on 10/28 for the Rumble on 44th Street PPV:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi under...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD FOR NJPW STRONG TAPING
STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November 20! ?NJoA?. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees a dramatic conclusion to 2022 in NJPW STRONG. With Switchblade Jay White set to end his immensely successful STRONG campaign this year on a high, Fred Rosser continuing to not let up and not take days off Thanksgiving week, as well as the returns to STRONG for David Finlay, Hikuleo and more, Hollywood is set for a hot and high octane November night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WINDY CITY RIOT: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV report!. This should be a straight up scientific match. Suzuki has had one hell of a US tour. Right away they exchange forearms. 36 by my count. Kick by Suzuki, he misses the PK. Suzuki works the right arm. Action spills to the floor and things go into the crowd as Ishii gets sent over the rail. Ishii with a chair, Suzuki grabs one and they duel. The chairs fall.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED, NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS LINEUP AND MORE
Heath and Rhino captured the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship on tonight's Impact on AXS episode. Mia Yim's final scheduled Impact Wrestling appearance was tonight's broadcast. The Kingdom have at least one more scheduled appearance on Impact TV, but they are finished with the promotion for now. Alan Angels returns...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW NWA TV CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED TOMORROW & MORE SET FOR NWA USA
*AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater: NWA TV Championship Tournament final. *NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia & Mechawolf, La Rebelion vs. Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango (non-title) *Roxy vs. Kenzie Paige vs Ella Envy. *Gaagz the Gymp with Jim Mitchell vs. Caprice Coleman. *Also appearing will be NWA Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV FOR FREE NEXT MONTH
Battle RIOT IV: Stream worldwide for FREE Nov 3 on PWTV. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE
Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN & CLOSE TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS, BULLY RAY & MORE
The Kingdom vs. Rhino and Heath for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team titles will headline tonight's edition of Impact on AXS TV. Scheduled to open tonight's Impact Wrestling will be The Bullet Club vs. Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. Ray is slated to be with Impact regularly in the months ahead, so this isn't a quick in and out. The storyline of whether he can do things the right way or not will be central to his initial story.
Pro Wrestling Insider
X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT BRACKETS ARE...
The X-Division Championship tournament will feature the following first round matches:. *Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid. *Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black. *Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels. *Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING IN VEGAS THIS WEEKEND, FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE TOMORROW
Impact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV this Friday and Saturday at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GOOD BROTHERS REVEAL WHERE THEY WILL BE NOVEMBER 5th
In an Instagram video posted this morning, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stated they will be in Saudi Arabia for WWE on 11/5 and will not be in Japan for New Japan, where Anderson is slated to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo:. In the video, which was very...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H HEALTH UPDATE
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains in WWE's COVID-19 protocol and will not be at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that Levesque "feels fine" and is going through the proper steps required of him...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE-DISNEY+ IN PHILIPPINES LAUNCHING NEXT MONTH, ROAD DOGG ON DX REUNION AND MORE
WWE content will be a part of the Disney + official launch in the Philippines on November 17. Live events and on-demand content will be available as a part of the Star brand of content for the region. The Star brand is featured on Disney + features content similar to Hulu in the US with content licensed from other television providers from region to region.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ACE STEEL GONE FROM AEW
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ace Steel was let go by AEW in the first sign of fallout from the brawl backstage at AEW All Out several week ago. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that firing and are told it took place this past Tuesday. There is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
