Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILER
Earlier today, we ran spoiler results from Impact Wrestling's TV taping last night noting that Alan Angels has joined Violence by Design. We are also hearing that Big Kon, aka the former Konor from The Ascension during his time in WWE, has also been added to the group.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS & NOTES
Chucky the sets stage for Halloween Havoc: NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (WWE Network Exclusive) Rangoli Tributes for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul on Diwali | I-MegaFan Ep. 6: WWE Now India. Rey Mysterio doesn't need any backup against Gunther: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 22, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNITED STATES TITLE HEADLINES LIVE EVENTS: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
This Saturday, WWE will run The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship on top, plus SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Usos locally advertised.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HALLOWEEN HAVOC, OVERSEEING NXT, EUROPE, VINCE VS. HHH SENSIBILITIES & MORE: COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL COVERAGE
Shawn Michaels is taking part in a media conference call this morning to promote tomorrow's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV. Adam Hopkins welcomed everyone to the call and passed it on to Shawn Michaels. Michaels thanked everyone for being a part of the call and said he wanted to get back to these. He said that he feels like he has to step into the shoes for Hunter in the calls and he doesn't know he can do that but he is going to give it a whirl. He wanted to get back to having an open line of communication and give everyone a little bit more of an idea of what they are doing in NXT. Halloween Havoc seemed like the right time to do it. He compared it to being their Summerslam, being behind only Stand and Deliver. He thinks in time Havoc will be more identified with NXT than anything else.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PPV REPORT: TRIPLE THREAT, TWO WHEEL MATCHES, A LADDER MATCH, AMBULANCE MATCH, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of NXT’s Halloween Havoc event from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all of the news about the show, including interviews, reports, news stories, preview audio, post show press conference, blogs, and post game show. Your hosts for the Kickoff Show are Sam...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEEL CAGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match has been officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV. Previously announced for the next Saudi Arabia PPV:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEYMAN NARRATES ESPN VIDEO FOR UFC FIGHT
"I doubt @joerogan has anything to worry about, especially since serving as #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @RomanReigns and #Wiseman to the #Bloodline is a 24/7/365 responsibility on the Island of Relevancy, but my most sincere compliments to @ESPN and @UFC for their choice of voiceover artist (and I am compelled to call your attention to the word ARTIST) for #UFC280’s #HeelVsHeel matchup of @tjdillashaw vs @funkmastermma!"
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WOMEN'S TAG TITLE, LOGAN SPEAKS, BRAY SPEAKS, SOLO VERSUS SHEAMUS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...
Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE
The preliminary audience for last night's Friday Night Smackdown on FOX was 2,129,000 viewers with a 0.50 in the 18-49 demographic. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIZ INJURED, BUSTED OPEN'S LAGRECA HEADING TO HALLOWEEN HAVOC PRE-SHOW AND MORE
The Miz revealed during an interview with the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast yesterday that he's currently dealing with a shoulder issue and a burst bursa sac in his elbow, which would explain why they did an angle instead of having him wrestle Dexter Lumis on Monday. He hasn't performed inside the ring since 10/1 during a six man tag in North Dakota during a WWE live event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL TRAINING WITH ALL-TIME GREAT AHEAD OF CROWN JEWEL, ROMAN REIGNS COMMENTS
WWE revealed that Logan Paul was training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels earlier this week:. Michaels traveled to Puerto Rico to train with Paul, who has a ring WWE sent to him at his property there. Paul's opponent at the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV for the WWE Universal...
