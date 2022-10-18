Read full article on original website
WHAT NEXT FOR CM PUNK, ATTENDING NXT EVENTS AT THE WWE PC, WHERE IN THE WORLD IS SABU SANDIEGO, WWE IN MSG AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What's more likely to be his next move, CM Punk returns to Chicago to wrestle for AEW or returns to MSG to wrestle for WWE?. I guess they are all as likely as Punk never wrestling again. I don't see...
AEW ANNOUNCES A MOST DESERVING SIGNING, LOTS OF INTERESTING NAMES WORK DARK TAPING AND MORE
AEW officially announced that Willow Nightingale has officially signed with the company. As someone who has watched her work since she was rookie for NYWC in Long Island and has seen a continued improvement every month out of her since, this is something that is obviously very deserving:. There were...
AEW PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BRIAN MUSTER - WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW RAMPAGE WENT OFF THE AIR
After Rampage went off the air, Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and The Best Friends. Tony Khan came out and congratulated Cassidy and 10 for their performances tonight. -1 and his younger brother, Nolan Huber (who was wearing a referee's shirt) came out with Tony. Khan introduced Wardlow, who said...
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong:. *Shingo Takagi vs. Rocky Romero. *Christopher Daniels vs. Yuya Uemura. *Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs vs. Jakob Austin Young & Greg Sharpe.
THREE NEW CHRIS JERICHO TRADEMARK FILINGS
Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Ring of Jericho" and "The Ocho" for:. "G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts." "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt.
MEET TONY KHAN TODAY, DARBY ALLIN TALKS AEW RUN AND MORE
Darby Allin is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Darby discusses why he lives a secluded lifestyle away from modern conveniences, and how he takes care of his body with all the damage he does, Allin talks about wanting to direct films, wrestling in space the trials and tribulations of cinematic matches, working with Jeff Hardy, being around the icon Sting, spending time with Tony Hawk, what it's like being in a body bag, what he gets from doing stunts, being homeless and much much more.
WINDY CITY RIOT: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV report!. This should be a straight up scientific match. Suzuki has had one hell of a US tour. Right away they exchange forearms. 36 by my count. Kick by Suzuki, he misses the PK. Suzuki works the right arm. Action spills to the floor and things go into the crowd as Ishii gets sent over the rail. Ishii with a chair, Suzuki grabs one and they duel. The chairs fall.
EDDIE KINGSTON CALLS OUT JAY WHITE & MORE NJPW VIDEOS
FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews! | STRONG ep 83. A double title championship episode! | STRONG Highlights.
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage is coming from Daily’s Plaza in Jacksonville Florida. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Jim Ross. The Acclaimed (AEW Tag Team Champions) VS Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) For the titles and the trademark for Scissor Me. The Acclaimed attack...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes, Tony Nese & Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling: Titles vs. Scissoring Trademark. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Ten vs. Rush. *FTW Champion...
WWE FILES NEW NXT TRADEMARK
"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV.
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV FOR FREE NEXT MONTH
Battle RIOT IV: Stream worldwide for FREE Nov 3 on PWTV. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
MEET WARDLOW THIS MONDAY, ULTIMO DRAGON WANTS ONE MORE JERICHO MATCH & MORE
There will be a meet and greet with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow this Monday 10/24 at 4:30 PM for those who purchase or have tickets for this Wednesday's Dynamite at the box office of the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. Photos only. No personal items:. Ultimo Dragon talked up the...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana.
