Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘East New York’, ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’
CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
Hulu and Disney Plus award-winning show to end after three seasons
The Hardy Boys are set to solve their final mystery in 2023
CBS Chief George Cheeks Says Network Will Keep Programming At 10 P.M., Pushing Back On Forecast From Hearst TV’s Jordan Wertlieb And Other Station Bosses At NAB Show NY – Update
UPDATED with CBS statement: CBS CEO George Cheeks insists the network will continue programming the 10 p.m. hour, countering the view of Hearst Television chief Jordan Wertlieb, which went unchallenged by three other local TV leaders during a panel Wednesday at the NAB Show New York. “We are committed to 10 p.m. and continuing our ratings success in that time period,” Cheeks said in a statement furnished to Deadline. Wertlieb didn’t single out CBS by name, but when he was asked on the panel whether “the other networks” with a 10 p.m. hour (meaning CBS and ABC) will follow NBC’s lead and...
WWE-DISNEY+ IN PHILIPPINES LAUNCHING NEXT MONTH, ROAD DOGG ON DX REUNION AND MORE
WWE content will be a part of the Disney + official launch in the Philippines on November 17. Live events and on-demand content will be available as a part of the Star brand of content for the region. The Star brand is featured on Disney + features content similar to Hulu in the US with content licensed from other television providers from region to region.
THE BELLAS TO APPEAR ON NEW MARLON WAYANS SERIES
The Bella Twins will be appearing on an episode of 'Oh Hell No...with Marlon Wayans' where celebrities will be challenged to face their biggest fears in VR. The series, produced for Meta, will debut on 10/26 at 9 pm ET on Wayans' Facebook and Instagram pages. Meta Quest 2 users...
COMPLETE LIST OF SPECIAL 'BLACK ADAM' PROMOTIONS AHEAD OF THIS WEEK'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FOR THE ROCK'S FIRST DC FILM
Lots of promotions for The Rock's Black Adam in advance of its theatrical release this week:. For those of you who are T-Mobile subscribers, the T-Mobile Tuesday app is offering a code for a $5 ticket to Black Adam today. Vudu is offering an $8 coupon towards the purchase of...
THE AWA SPOTLIGHTED ON VICE TV'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its third episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled AWA: Bodyslams in the Heartland New. Promotional material for the episode notes, "Verne Gagne created the American Wrestling Association with one singular goal: return dignity and athleticism to a business losing touch with both."
SASHA BANKS RETURNING TO THE USA NETWORK THIS DECEMBER
The USA Network announced that Barmageddon, the new gameshow hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, will premiere on Monday 12/5. They have also released the first trailer:. Brie Bella and Sasha Banks, under that name, are announced as contestants facing off against each other on one of the episodes.
RAW PREEMPTION IN CANADA NEXT WEEK, HOW CANADIAN VIEWERS CAN WATCH THE SHOW
During last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Sportsnet360, it was announced that due to programming conflicts, next week's episode of RAW will not air live on Sportsnet360. The episode will instead will air live on OLN and stream on SN NOW. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
NO SIGN OF VICE TV VINCE MCMAHON DOCUMENTARY, UPCOMING TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES EPISODES
While there have been plans to debut Vice TV's Vince McMahon documentary this month, as of this morning, it is not listed on the cable network's schedule for the next several weeks. No word on if or when it will premiere. All of the filming for the project had been completed some time ago.
TONY KHAN SAYS 'GREAT NEWS' COMING ON RING OF HONOR TV FRONT
AEW President Tony Khan stated that he is planning one more Ring of Honor PPV this year, obviously eluding to Final Battle, and that "great news" is forthcoming on the ROH TV front. "We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows,” Khan told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso....
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING'S NYC RETURN NEXT WEEK
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following matches for their return to New York City at the Palladium in Times Square on 10/28 for the Rumble on 44th Street PPV:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi under...
WWE FILES NEW NXT TRADEMARK
"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."
AEW ANNOUNCES RETURN TO LOS ANGELES, COLORADO
AEW will return to Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum on Wednesday 1/11/23 for a live Dynamite. AEW's New Year's Smash will be held in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1STBANK Center. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD FOR NJPW STRONG TAPING
STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November 20! ?NJoA?. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees a dramatic conclusion to 2022 in NJPW STRONG. With Switchblade Jay White set to end his immensely successful STRONG campaign this year on a high, Fred Rosser continuing to not let up and not take days off Thanksgiving week, as well as the returns to STRONG for David Finlay, Hikuleo and more, Hollywood is set for a hot and high octane November night.
