WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV tonight from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer...
UNITED STATES TITLE HEADLINES LIVE EVENTS: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
This Saturday, WWE will run The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship on top, plus SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Usos locally advertised.
WHAT NEXT FOR CM PUNK, ATTENDING NXT EVENTS AT THE WWE PC, WHERE IN THE WORLD IS SABU SANDIEGO, WWE IN MSG AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What's more likely to be his next move, CM Punk returns to Chicago to wrestle for AEW or returns to MSG to wrestle for WWE?. I guess they are all as likely as Punk never wrestling again. I don't see...
STEEL CAGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match has been officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV. Previously announced for the next Saudi Arabia PPV:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. If...
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV.
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...
Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
BROCK TO HALLOWEEN RAW, SMACKDOWN TO FS1 NEXT WEEK, REY VS. GUNTHER AND MORE
Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the 10/31 edition of Raw in Dallas, Texas. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are being sent to next week's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match. Due to FOX's Major League Baseball coverage, next week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on FS1, featuring...
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WOMEN'S TAG TITLE, LOGAN SPEAKS, BRAY SPEAKS, SOLO VERSUS SHEAMUS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Booker T on Throwing the First Pitch at the Astros Game. Battle of the Brands 2K22: LIVESTREAM - Creed's In The Lead!. WWE Superstar Austin Theory talks about winning Money in the Bank. Logan Paul on Crown Jewel, The Bloodline and wanting Jake Paul in WWE | Ryan Satin 1-on-1.
WHAT SHOULD GO DOWN SATURDAY: THE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TIP SHEET
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PLE this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, with Shotzi Blackheart and Quincy Elliott hosting. Here is our take on what will go down. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. Dave: Usually I say that the Champ...
NEW TITLE MATCH SET FOR AEW RAMPAGE TOMORROW
AEW just released the following segment announcing tomorrow's Rampage in Jacksonville, Florida will now feature AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rush vs. 10 in a title bout:. In the segment, Cassidy challenged them both to face him at the same time with Tony Khan making a cameo to make...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt.
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
WWE FILES NEW NXT TRADEMARK
"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
NEW NWA TV CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED TOMORROW & MORE SET FOR NWA USA
*AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater: NWA TV Championship Tournament final. *NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia & Mechawolf, La Rebelion vs. Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango (non-title) *Roxy vs. Kenzie Paige vs Ella Envy. *Gaagz the Gymp with Jim Mitchell vs. Caprice Coleman. *Also appearing will be NWA Champion...
