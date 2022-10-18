Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN’S MISSED OPPORTUNITY, THE BEST SHOW ON TV NOW FOR COMEBACK FANS TO START WITH, COMBINING TITLES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I watched wrestling for years, quite awhile ago. I would tape Nitro and watch Raw. For the last several years, my watching had faded but I keep up with your site, especially the Q&A . I’d like to start watching again. What should I start with?
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING STAR SIGNS NEW DEAL
Pat LaPrade reported this evening that former ROH Champion PCO has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling that will carry him through Halloween 2023 with the promotion:. PCO's next storyline feud will be against Eddie Edwards. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE
The preliminary audience for last night's Friday Night Smackdown on FOX was 2,129,000 viewers with a 0.50 in the 18-49 demographic. We will update with the final number after the weekend. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILER
Earlier today, we ran spoiler results from Impact Wrestling's TV taping last night noting that Alan Angels has joined Violence by Design. We are also hearing that Big Kon, aka the former Konor from The Ascension during his time in WWE, has also been added to the group. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER FROM TONIGHT'S IMPACT TAPING IN LAS VEGAS
Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship at tonight's Impact taping in Las Vegas. The title change is slated to air in November. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOXLEY VS. PENTA SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY
AEW released the following video setting up AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Penta of the Lucha Brothers this Wednesday on Dynamite:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BROCK TO HALLOWEEN RAW, SMACKDOWN TO FS1 NEXT WEEK, REY VS. GUNTHER AND MORE
Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the 10/31 edition of Raw in Dallas, Texas. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are being sent to next week's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match. Due to FOX's Major League Baseball coverage, next week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on FS1, featuring...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE POST-HALLOWEEN HAVOC SHAWN MICHAELS MEDIA CALL COVERAGE
Shawn Michaels post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Media Call notes:. *Shawn was really happy with the show and thought it went well. They were very ambitious tonight. *There was a real feel good story with Wes Lee tonight. He said that he's going to get some mocking for the post-match hug.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HBK TO MEET WITH REPORTERS AFTER HAVOC, NEW MERCH, LIV WORKS WITH SHEAMUS AND MORE
Shawn Michaels will be hosting a reporter call after tonight's Halloween Havoc PLE. WWE Shop has released Raw Halloween T-shirt designs. The online retailer also has a new Signature Series WWE Championship for the Ultimate Warrior for $499.99. Burning Questions With Dwayne Johnson & The 'Black Adam' Cast. Liv Morgan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNITED STATES TITLE HEADLINES LIVE EVENTS: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
This Saturday, WWE will run The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship on top, plus SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Usos locally advertised.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV tonight from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT NEXT FOR CM PUNK, ATTENDING NXT EVENTS AT THE WWE PC, WHERE IN THE WORLD IS SABU SANDIEGO, WWE IN MSG AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What's more likely to be his next move, CM Punk returns to Chicago to wrestle for AEW or returns to MSG to wrestle for WWE?. I guess they are all as likely as Punk never wrestling again. I don't see...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...
Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING MORE TV IN VEGAS TONIGHT, PREMIERING WHATNOT LIVE SALES AT 7 PM EST
Impact Wrestling will be taping another two weeks of Impact on AXS tonight at Samstown Live in Las Vegas. The taping tonight will feature:. Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Matt Cardona. Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green. Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw. If anyone is attending, we are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF NWA USA IS NOW STREAMING
*AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater: NWA TV Championship Tournament final. *NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia & Mechawolf, La Rebelion vs. Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango (non-title) *Roxy vs. Kenzie Paige vs Ella Envy. *Gaagz the Gymp with Jim Mitchell vs. Caprice Coleman. *Also appearing will be NWA Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Jiro with a waist lock Borne with a side head lock. Borne with a shoulder tackle and Jiro gets back to his feet and he takes Borne down with a side head lock. Borne with a side head lock and Jiro with a head scissors. Borne escapes and they shake hands. Jiro with a cravate. Borne with a drop kick and a side head lock. Borne appears to have hurt his knee on a leap frog and the referee checks on him. Jiro goes for the leg and slams it into the mat and hits a kneeDT. Jiro with a drop kick to the injured leg and then he applies a knee bar. Borne with punches and Jiro kicks Borne in the knee. Jiro with an Irish whip and Borne goes down in the corner. Jiro goes for a single leg crab. Borne with an inside cradle for a near fall followed by a drop kick.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES A MOST DESERVING SIGNING, LOTS OF INTERESTING NAMES WORK DARK TAPING AND MORE
AEW officially announced that Willow Nightingale has officially signed with the company. As someone who has watched her work since she was rookie for NYWC in Long Island and has seen a continued improvement every month out of her since, this is something that is obviously very deserving:. There were...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WOMEN'S TAG TITLE, LOGAN SPEAKS, BRAY SPEAKS, SOLO VERSUS SHEAMUS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
Comments / 0