Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Jiro with a waist lock Borne with a side head lock. Borne with a shoulder tackle and Jiro gets back to his feet and he takes Borne down with a side head lock. Borne with a side head lock and Jiro with a head scissors. Borne escapes and they shake hands. Jiro with a cravate. Borne with a drop kick and a side head lock. Borne appears to have hurt his knee on a leap frog and the referee checks on him. Jiro goes for the leg and slams it into the mat and hits a kneeDT. Jiro with a drop kick to the injured leg and then he applies a knee bar. Borne with punches and Jiro kicks Borne in the knee. Jiro with an Irish whip and Borne goes down in the corner. Jiro goes for a single leg crab. Borne with an inside cradle for a near fall followed by a drop kick.

