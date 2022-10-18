ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man hospitalized after being shot, run over and beaten in San Francisco's Mission

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9EF2_0ie5HChg00

PIX Now 09:33

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fight in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning left a 39-year-old man hospitalized after he was shot, run over by a vehicle and beaten, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani later tweeted additional details about the shooting, saying that the incident started with a fight involving multiple people at the intersection of 19th Street and Mission. Vaswani noted that the victim was run over by a vehicle and beaten in addition to being shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made but police said there were three women and a man in their 20s suspected of the shooting and a black SUV associated with the case. More detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Families of 3 SFPD officer-shooting victims demand DA hold cops accountable

SAN FRANCISCO -- The families of three people fatally shot by San Francisco police are calling on District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to hold the officers accountable.The families of the people killed by police held a press conference Thursday to promote their cause. They claim claim Jenkins is dragging her feet on the cases -- potentially for political reasons -- until after the November election.Keita O'Neil was shot and killed in 2017. He was a suspect in a carjacking in the Bayview when SFPD Officer Chris Samayoa shot him while sitting in his patrol car through the window. O'Neil was unarmed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Body Found in San Francisco’s Tenderloin After Shooting

A person was killed early Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin neighborhood. When San Francisco police arrived at Turk Street near the Taylor Street intersection, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the scene at around 3:15 a.m. Officers from the Tenderloin Station were initially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies in fatal San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police.      Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning Mission District shooting injures 39YO man

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning left a 39-year-old man injured, according to police.The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.No arrests have been made but police said there were three women and a man in their 20s suspected of the shooting and a black SUV associated with the case. More detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Arrest made in unprovoked beating of Mission District restaurant worker

Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting 52-year-old restaurant worker Ramon Reyna, who was last month severely beaten and robbed while he was walking his dog. The suspect, 35-year-old David Camet, was observed in U.N. Plaza on Oct. 8 by footbeat officers of the Tenderloin police station. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to San Francisco County Jail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault

WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of  a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigate shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore that injured 2

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect or suspects in a Fillmore District shooting Sunday night that left two male victims injured, including on critically. According to police, officers from the Northern Station responded to a report of a shooting  shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on 600 block of Larch Way. Arriving units found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.  Officers provided medical aid to the victims and called an ambulance to transport both victims to an area hospital, police said. One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, while the second victim had non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Homicide Under Investigation at Turk & Taylor Streets

A person was apparently shot Monday evening near the intersection of Turk and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin. ABC 7 was on the scene of the shooting overnight, noting that police found a body on Turk Street. Details about the time or circumstances of the crime, or the victim's age...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said.The collision was reported about 6:16 a.m. near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and cooperated with police.The death is Hayward's ninth fatal collision this year.Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call Acting Sergeant Mike Matthews at (510) 293-7169.
HAYWARD, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop

OAKLAND  -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy