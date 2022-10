DUBUQUE — The Central College volleyball team gave itself a chance but came up short in a four-set loss Friday night at the University of Dubuque. The Dutch (6-13, 1-5 American Rivers Conference) won the third set and were a point away from winning the second set during a 25-15, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18 loss to the Spartans. (10-14, 4-2 conference).

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO