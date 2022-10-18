Read full article on original website
Ford Edge Among Top Used Cars That Are No Longer Affordable
Over the past year or so, the Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports, which named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. However, according to the latest Car Affordability Index from iSeeCars, the Ford Edge isn’t quite as affordable as it used to be.
Custom Ford Ranger Dually Absolutely Ready To Tow: Video
The Ford Ranger may have morphed into a larger, mid-size pickup versus the bulk of its lifespan, when it existed as a compact pickup, but that hasn’t quelled enthusiasm around the smaller version of the venerable model. In fact, people continue to sink big bucks and plenty of effort into making cool custom Rangers, as we saw from this $350k prerunner build last year. This wild Ford Ranger dually built by the folks behind the YouTube channel CBoysTV most certainly didn’t cost that much money to piece together, but it’s pretty darn cool, regardless.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Bronco Could Get Redundant Controls
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for redundant controls for the Ford Bronco, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 12th, 2021, published on October 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0324329. The Ford Authority Take. FoMoCo has filed several patents pertaining to the Bronco in...
2023 Ford Super Duty Adopts FNV Electrical Architecture
Back in May of 2020, Ford Authority reported that the Ford Mustang Mach-E would be capable of receiving over-the-air updates, and just a few days later, the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 was added to that list as well. This capability was enabled by Ford’s new Fully-Networked Vehicle (FNV) electrical architecture, a feature that’s also been incorporated into the brand new 2023 Ford Super Duty as well.
Ford Bronco Satisfaction Program Launched Over Driveshaft Issue
Ford Motor Company has issued a customer satisfaction program in response to a potential driveshaft issue in the 2021 Ford Bronco. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front driveshaft constant velocity (CV) joint boot material is not strong enough for the application and may fail prematurely under normal vehicle usage.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
2022 Ford Maverick Took Six Days To Turn In September
Since its launch, the Ford Maverick has been one of the hottest new vehicles on the planet, with eager customers lining up to order the compact pickup. This doesn’t really come as a surprise given the fact that many people are looking for inexpensive, economical modes of transportation, and the compact pickup segment itself essentially died off years ago, only to be reborn with the launch of the Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Regardless, as the 2023 model prepares to launch, 2022 Ford Maverick dealer stock continues to turn in record time, according to the automaker’s most recent sales report.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Axes Heated Steering Wheel
Entering its second year of production, the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning remains in high demand and short supply, in spite of multiple recent price increases. Regardless, the EV pickup soldiers on into the new model year with a few changes in store for those that are able to purchase one, though those changes aren’t solely limited to new and/or additional features. In fact, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is now ditching its heated steering wheel.
New S550 Ford Mustang GT Steeda Cat-Back Exhaust Revealed
While the all-new, 2024 Ford Mustang is set to launch in a few months, the S550 isn’t done by a long shot. In fact, a host of new performance parts have been released for the current-gen model in recent months, including a rear adjustable ride height system and MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, that list continues to grow, as Steeda has just revealed its new S550 Ford Mustang GT cat-back exhaust system, too.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Interior Spied For The First Time
The 2023 model year marks the final hurrah for the Ford Edge in North America, but the crossover will live on for the Chinese market. A new generation of the Edge is headed for the Asian country, and leaked details revealed its exterior design and overall dimensions. Now, Ford Authority spotted a glimpse of the next-gen Ford Edge undergoing testing, getting a decent glimpse of its dash and confirming one important detail.
Ford Transit Custom Van Spotted On Alabama Highway
The Ford Transit Custom van slots between the compact Transit Connect and the full-size Transit in The Blue Oval’s European lineup. However, this model has never been sold in the U.S., although it has proved to be popular elsewhere in the world, particularly in the UK. An eagle-eyed Ford Authority reader recently spotted a Transit Custom rolling down a highway in Alabama, however, and snapped these photos.
2024 Ford Mustang Is Way More Than A Simple Refresh
The S650 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut last month, ushering in the pony car’s seventh generation with major upgrades in looks, performance and technology. However, it has garnered some criticism because it shares some mechanical underpinnings found in the current sixth-generation model. This had led some to believe that it’s a simple refresh and not an overhaul worthy of an all-new generation, but Ford Authority is here to set the record straight on the matter.
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Adds Subwoofer Delete Option
Various supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on automotive production for over two years now, and this dire situation doesn’t appear to be on the cusp of improving, either. Instead, automakers like Ford continue to try and do whatever they can to churn out new vehicles in what seems like a proverbial game of whac-a-mole with parts shortages. The latest victim of this crisis is the 2023 Lincoln Nautilus, which has now added a subwoofer delete option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Ford F-150 Hybrid Sales Down 41 Percent Through Q3 2022
The Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid has been a popular option among truck buyers since its debut for the 2021 model year, offering those same customers excellent fuel economy and prodigious amounts of power in one complete package. However, Ford rarely separates hybrid sales from its overall model sales, so it’s often difficult to discern just how well the electrified pickup is doing. Now, Kelley Blue Book’s latest Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report does exactly that, giving us some concrete numbers for vehicles like the Ford Escape hybrid – which has enjoyed a sharp sales increase through the first three quarters of this year, as well as the Ford Explorer Hybrid -which had a fairly rough Q3, and the Ford F-150 Hybrid, which saw its sales plummet in the past quarter.
Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Presale Event Announced For Mexico
A handful of new Blue Oval models have been announced for or have already launched in Mexico over the past few months, including the Ford Maverick, which is set to arrive in that country early next year, as well as the Ford Ranger Raptor, which launched there in late 2021. Now, fresh on the heels of the Ford Bronco Raptor launching in the U.S. back in August, the rugged, high-performance SUV will soon be joining those models in Mexico following a digital pre-sale event that is set to take place on Tuesday, October 25th.
2023 Ford F-350 Platinum Tremor: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed late last month touting fresh styling inside and out, a host of new tech features, a brand new powerplant, and various other tweaks that are designed to keep the popular pickup competitive in a heated segment. After spotting numerous 2023 Super Duty prototypes driving around prior to the model’s debut, Ford Authority spies have now spotted a 2023 Ford F-350 Platinum Tremor finished in the new hue dubbed Azure Gray out in the wild, giving us a good look at this particular configuration.
Ford Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 211 Percent During Q3 2022
Ford electric vehicle sales – comprised of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit – increased 211 percent to 18,257 units in the United States during the third quarter of 2022. Ford Motor Company - Electric Vehicle Sales - Q3 2022 - USA. ModelQ3 2022 / Q3...
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Exhaust Sounds Excellent: Video
When the all-new, next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed last month, The Blue Oval had a bit of a surprise in store – a brand new, higher-performance variant dubbed the Dark Horse, which was unveiled alongside the S650-gen pony car. Sporting unique design details inside and out, as well as more performance, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse – a uniquely named and styled vehicle – is certainly an intriguing offering – particularly now that we’ve heard the special model’s exhaust note in this new video.
Ford Patent Filed For Seatback-Mounted Overhead Airbag
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a seatback-mounted overhead airbag, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 19th, 2021, published on October 20th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0332268. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a large number of airbag-related patents over the past...
Ford Ranger Rival May Come From Hummer
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is already on sale in various global markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, with a hybrid model – likely a PHEV – expected to join the lineup in 2025 and an all-electric model possibly coming at some point after that. In the meantime, the Ford Ranger has its fair share of competition from FoMoCo’s cross-town rival General Motors in the form of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, both of which have been redesigned for the 2023 model year. However, it seems as if GM is also considering adding another rival to that list – this time from Hummer – according to Bloomberg.
