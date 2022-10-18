Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Best Red Wines to Drink This Fall
As temperatures drop and the sun sets earlier each day, our patterns of behavior change as we ready ourselves for winter. The craving for richer, warming food sets in and sweaters and jackets are pulled out of their summer hiding places. To accompany the heavier style of food we eat this time of year, we seek out bold red wines from around the globe to warm us up slightly and to match the heartiness of the dishes on our tables. Whether a blend or single varietal pour, the wines we look for now have bold fruit flavors, a touch of spice...
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
The Unexpected Ingredient In An Early Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice cream is a summer staple, but many people enjoy it all year — you may prefer a cone in the summer or a scoop on a slice of warm pie in the fall. Frozen treats have been a hit since ancient times. The International Dairy Foods Association claims King Solomon, Alexander the Great, and Nero Claudius Caesar were fans of sweet icy desserts. People all over the world love it, but the development of the ice cream sandwich seems to be American.
Teeling Gave Its 32-Year-Old Irish Whiskey an Unusual Wine Cask Finish—and Pulled It Off
The whiskey world is crazy for cask finishing, but every now and then you come across one that you likely haven’t seen before. Such is the case with this new 32-year-old single malt from Dublin distillery Teeling, which was finished in a purple muscat cask. And don’t worry, if you aren’t familiar with that type of wine, you’re likely not alone. This whiskey in question was distilled in 1990, and was part of a parcel of casks from the Teeling family’s private reserve that distillery founders Jack and Stephen Teeling brought with them when they set up the brand in 2012...
Food52
5 Boo-tiful Cocktail & Dessert Pairings for Halloween
We’ve teamed up with Breckenridge Distillery to share Halloween-ready cocktails hand-crafted by their award-winning Liquid Chef Billie Keithley, featuring their frightfully fine spirits. From smooth Bourbon to zippy Chili Chile Vodka, they've got the goods when it comes to whipping up spooky sips. We take Halloween very seriously in...
Food52
Blackened Salmon
Salmon ranks as one of the most popular types of seafood in the United States—and for good reason. The versatile fish doesn't take long to prepare, can be located easily for a reasonable price, and most importantly, it holds its flavor very well. From baking it in the oven or on the stovetop to popping it in the air fryer, no matter how you decide to serve it, the one main ingredient that can take it to the next level is the seasoning you choose. Enter: blackened salmon.
Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy
Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.
Food52
It’s Advent Calendar Season! Here Are Our 5 Favorites
It’s not quite Halloween yet, but we all know what happens when that day hits—within 24 hours, the mood changes from spooky season to festive season, in all its glory. If you love Christmas, and you love the Christmas season, well, it’s about to be the time of year when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is appropriate to blast at all hours. The countdown to Christmas also means that one of our shop’s most beloved categories is finally making its seasonal appearance—Advent calendars.
The Aldi Sauce That's Turning Heads Over Its Unique Name
When it comes to Aldi, you can almost guarantee you'll find some food products on its shelves that other grocery stores won't have. Since the grocery store chain emphasizes its own private label Specially Selected products, the majority of its food products are specialized for Aldi customers only. Aside from...
Food52
Buttermilk Biscuits & Green Chile Sausage Gravy
"If I’ve made you biscuits and gravy before, I really love you—and this is one love language I fully believe on sharing. There are so many ways to make biscuits—I like to cut them as squares, just for ease and to avoid re-rolling to cut more. I halve the warm biscuits horizontally—for a big portion, use 1½ biscuits (3 biscuit halves) per plate, or just use 1 biscuit, or even just a half depending on your preferred portion size. Ladle the prepared, hot gravy on top. If desired, top with a jammy soft boiled or runny fried egg." Excerpted from Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between 2022 by Erin Jeanne McDowell.
princesspinkygirl.com
Polyjuice Potion
The magical Harry Potter Polyjuice Potion Punch recipe may be a complex and time-consuming concoction in the Wizarding World, but when you make it at home the muggle way, it’s so much easier and faster. You only need 3 ingredients and 5 minutes to prepare this green fizzy punch;...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bacon sandwich beats roast dinner to be named as Britain’s top comfort food
As the weather gets colder, Brits are more likely to cook up their favourite comfort foods than in the summer months. Baked goods like crumpets and toast made the top 20 foods list while bacon sandwiches stole the top slot. Whether you have a butty, a cob, a roll, or...
Flavor scientists predict foods to be nostalgic, fermented, and sweet in 2023
Being a food scientist is freakin’ awesome. I’m constantly in awe of the new flavors and innovative foods some of my closest friends launch into the market. Going to the grocery store for me is like a college reunion featuring all my classmates.
restaurantclicks.com
Topo Chico Seltzer Flavors, Reviewed
Named after the Cerro del Topo Chico mountain in Mexico, this brand has been around since the company’s creation in 1895. It originally only offered sparkling mineral water. After acquiring the company in 2017, Coca-Cola launched a Topo Chico hard seltzer brand in 2021. Topo Chico seltzer flavors include...
foodgressing.com
Frozen Paddle Ice Cream Kamloops
Frozen Paddle is a craft ice cream purveyor with locations in Kamloops and Prince George. Some of their flavours include Salted Caramel; Key Lime Pie; Vanilla Bean; London Fog; Matcha; Nanaimo Bar and more. They also have vegan popsicles and dairy-free sorbet options. Prices are Single $5.75; Double $7.25; Kids...
Food & Wine
How to Find the Best Wines From Burgundy
Whether an easy drinking Pouilly-Fuissé at your neighborhood bistro, or the priceless seductions of Grand Cru Romanée-Conti, Burgundy represents wines that span the full spectrum from everyday luxury to the holy grail. Undoubtedly, Burgundy, or Bourgogne, as it's known outside the English-speaking world, is among the most celebrated...
seafoodsource.com
Umami Meats to launch cell-based laksa with Ingredion
After recently announcing its filed patent for cell-cultured seafood technology, Singapore-based seafood start-up Umami Meats announced a new partnership with Westchester, Illinois, U.S.A.-based ingredient company, Ingredion Incorporated to launch two new product concepts: Thai-style fish cakes and battered fish fillets. The products will launch in August 2023, the company announced...
Comments / 0