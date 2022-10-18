Read full article on original website
Ripple’s dramatic entry in this space may fetch XRP holders some profits
Ripple [XRP] dropped a bunch of important updates around its ecosystem as of 18 October. While the XRP community was still buzzing about Ripple’s announcement around launching a sidechain, a new update around Ripple’s creator fund was announced. Second-round grantees of Ripple’s $250 million Creator Fund, which intends...
MATIC: Reasons why you should reconsider your shorting decision
Polygon, despite its ailing prices, witnessed an uptick in the number of daily active addresses on its network. One of the reasons for the same could be Polygon’s recent collaboration with Nubank, a large financial institution from Brazil. But the question remains, will this be a sustained growth-based relationship?
Bitcoin holders waiting for a range exit should note down these points
Bitcoin continues to extend its stay within the $19,000 range and it is clear from online chatter that investors are growing impatient. Many are wondering when will Bitcoin exit the current range and whether will it be interesting or messy. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Bitcoin (BTC). The...
Uniswap: Can short-term bulls distract traders from UNI’s long-standing bears
WhaleStats, a crypto whale movement tracking platform, tweeted a list of most used smart contracts by the top 500 BSC whales. Standing at rank #8 was UniSwap [UNI], which was good news for the blockchain as it indicated increased popularity of the chain and its native token. Lately, UNI’s performance...
Deciphering if Cardano buyers should consider buying this ‘dip’
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano bears found renewed selling pressure and extended the coin’s descent. The crypto’s funding rates and the long/short ratio unveiled some hope for the buyers. After reversing...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Quant: The “streets” love QNT; evaluating its impact on price
Data from the cryptocurrency analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that Quant [QNT] saw significant social growth over the last three months. The count of its social contributors grew by over 1000% from 1003 social contributors on 1 August to an all-time high of 12,560 social contributors as of 17 October. A...
ETC struggles to find enough bullish momentum- Decoding ‘why’
At least four weeks have passed since the Ethereum Classic [ETC] hash rate peaked after Ethereum’s merge. It has pulled back significantly since then and a look at its current hash rate reveals some interesting observations. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum Classic (ETC). ETC had a...
Selling your Bitcoin holdings? You might want to take a look at this
We have been in a bear market for a while now, and it does not look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Of course, we cannot forget about Bitcoin [BTC], the coin with the most market capitalization and the one whose price fluctuations affect the market as a whole whether it is in an uptrend or a downtrend.
Aptos [APT]: What should investors expect from this Silicon Valley project
Since its mainnet launch, Aptos [APT] might have struggled to live up to investor expectations considering the project’s hype. According to Aptos Explorer, the Layer-One (L1) blockchain has not done much to meet up its promises. APT was referred to as the “Solana [SOL] killer” in the build-up to...
Moola Markets exploit: It’s an October turned ‘Hacktober’ for the crypto market
In a surprising turn of events, the perpetrator behind the Moola Market exploit returned more than 93% of the stolen funds. The funds were returned just hours after the attack took place on the Celo blockchain-based platform. Exploring the exploit. On 18 October, at 4 pm UTC, an attacker started...
How LUNA buyers can deploy this shorting strategy to hedge their risks
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra’s LUNA fell back into its bearish shackles after reversing from its trendline resistance. The crypto’s Social Dominance marked a declining trend while diverging with the price action....
BTC miners continue to rely on mining as a result of this “inconsequential” factor
How it started versus how it’s going is the scenario that comes to play for Bitcoin [BTC] mining activities at present, which continue to see new developments. From criticism and censures against HIGH carbon footprint to a significant move towards a sustainable mining operations — BTC mining has come a long way.
Ethereum prepares for another major upgrade- Everything you need to know
According to Santiment data, both the ETH exchange inflow and outflow have been declining. This is symptomatic of the sluggish behavior of on-chain and off-chain wallet holders. The Ethereum development team, on the other hand, has been moving quickly to begin the Shanghai upgrade, the next phase of the Ethereum...
Decoding Lido Finance’s next move now that ETH PoS is fully operational
Lido Finance really took the crypto staking market by storm, especially with its liquid staking feature. The Ethereum merge hype that contributed to Lido and LDO’s popularity has already died down. But Lido’s latest announcement may bring back some excitement into the trading platform. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction...
LUNC community passes proposal 5234, here’s why it’s important for you
Recently, the Terra Classic ecosystem was quite heated as a significant new update was approved. The LUNC community passed Proposal 5234. According to this, the 1.2% tax burn protocol was changed to 0.2%. Interestingly, several global crypto exchanges voiced their support for this new move. Consider this, for instance- Binance...
South Africa brings crypto under financial assets segment, details here
South Africa has become the latest country to bring cryptocurrency into the financial assets segment. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), South Africa’s financial regulator, on 19 October issued a notice that updates the Financial Advisory and Financial Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) 2002 to declare a crypto asset as a financial product.
Chainlink traders can take advantage of zigzag price patterns if…
LINK investors are still biting their fingers almost a week after its 50% drawdown from its September top. The cryptocurrency is still stuck near the current monthly low despite positive developments that might contribute to healthy long-term growth. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for LINK. Chainlink did reveal some...
ETH ‘billionaire’ whales hit new ATH holdings, but here’s the catch
Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,300 against the U.S. Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of major decline if it stays below $1,400 for a long time. But could the whales come to its rescue as the largest altcoin continues to see red?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum...
Gauging if AVAX bulls can pull off a rally from this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche witnessed a reversal pattern, can it sustain a breakout rally?. The crypto’s development activity and funding rates revealed an edge for the buyers. While the trendline resistance...
