(Missoula) – The All Class Sate High School Cross Country Championships were held in Missoula on Saturday. The Class “A” girls team competition saw the Havre Blue Pony Girls place 6th. Hailey Gingery was the top placer for the Pony Girls finishing 16th in a time of 20:38. On the Boys side as a team, Havre boys finished 9th. Leading the Pony boys was Caleb Tomac who finished in 4th place with a time of 16:39.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO