Former Winneconne Teacher Bound Over For Trial On Child Enticement Charges. A Kimberly teacher charged with child enticement in Winnebago County court has been bound over for trial. Twenty-four-year-old Brian Brown of Oshkosh is suspected of sending inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. During a preliminary hearing yesterday a judge found probable cause to bind Brown over for trial. A criminal complaint alleged Brown added former students to his Snapchat, and the victims say the messages began friendly. However, the victims say messages started getting “weird.” He is charged with child enticement-prostitution, soliciting intimate representation from a minor, exposing a child to harmful material, and disorderly conduct. He will be back in court on November 21st. Brown was placed on leave from the Kimberly School District.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO