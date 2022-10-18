Read full article on original website
NEENAH, Wis. – To ensure access to innovative emergency obstetrical care, ThedaCare is pleased to announce the creation of an Obstetrical Emergency Department (OB-ED) and Hospitalist Program. The addition of these hospital-based women’s services can help ThedaCare continue providing comprehensive, safe care for expectant mothers and babies in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
GREEN LAKE, WI, — Green Lake’s spookiest party to die for—Town Square’s Spooktacular Bingo—is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 at 492 Hill Street. Doors and concessions open at 5 p.m., card sales begin at 5:30 p.m., and games start at 6:30 p.m. “It’s a night...
Former Winneconne Teacher Bound Over For Trial On Child Enticement Charges. A Kimberly teacher charged with child enticement in Winnebago County court has been bound over for trial. Twenty-four-year-old Brian Brown of Oshkosh is suspected of sending inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. During a preliminary hearing yesterday a judge found probable cause to bind Brown over for trial. A criminal complaint alleged Brown added former students to his Snapchat, and the victims say the messages began friendly. However, the victims say messages started getting “weird.” He is charged with child enticement-prostitution, soliciting intimate representation from a minor, exposing a child to harmful material, and disorderly conduct. He will be back in court on November 21st. Brown was placed on leave from the Kimberly School District.
The Fond du Lac man who shot 39-year-old David Posey of Fond du Lac to death in February of last year has been sentenced to 35 years in prison on a first degree reckless homicide charge. Thirty-two-year-old Denell Logan was sentenced in Fond du Lac County court Thursday. The sentence includes 10 years of extended supervision after Logan completes his prison sentence. Charges of felon in possession of a firearm and marijuana possession were read into the record and dismissed. Posey died after being shot in the left thigh during a drug deal gone badly at Logan’s home on February 5th of 2021. In June 31-year-old Callie Bender of Eldorado who purchased the gun for Logan was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision.
