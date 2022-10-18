ABB (ABB 3.75%) Greetings to all, and nice to connect again, as I welcome you to the presentation of ABB's third quarter results. I'm Ann-Sofie Nordh, head of investor relations. And next to me here is our CEO, Bjorn Rosengren; and our CFO, Timo Ihamuotila. They will, as usual, take you through the presentation before we open up for the Q&A session.

1 DAY AGO