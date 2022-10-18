ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A24 streaming Pearl, X double feature online on October 20

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFcgn_0ie5DwIG00
(Image credit: Christopher Moss/A24)

Horror fans, here’s another entry to add to your Halloween viewing schedule, as the 2022 movies Pearl and X are set to stream online for one-night only. Available through the A24 online screening room, the double feature of two of the best-reviewed horror movies of the year takes place on October 20.

X came out in March and quickly became a surprise hit. The movie follows a group of young filmmakers who arrive on the farm of an elderly couple in Texas to make a movie, but what the elderly couple doesn’t know is that it is an adult film. Once the deceit is discovered, things quickly go bad. The talented cast includes Mia Goth, who plays both Maxine and the elderly woman Pearl, as well as Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell and Stephen Ure.

Pearl followed quickly on the heels of X, releasing in movie theaters in September. Pearl is a prequel centered on the elderly woman in X, detailing how she was once a starry-eyed dreamer with aspirations for Hollywood but repressed on her family farm. Goth once again plays Pearl, this time joined by David Corenswet, Emma Jenkins-Purro, Alistar Sewell, Matthew Sunderland and Tandi Wright.

Ti West wrote and directed both movies, which are "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) — X at 94% and Pearl at 89%.

To watch the Pearl an X double feature on October 20, you must buy a ticket, $20, through the A24 online screening room (opens in new tab). This online event is only available for those in the US. Once you buy a ticket, you have a nine-hour viewing window to watch the movies starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on October 20.

Viewing options for the movies include watching via the internet on your computer, phone or tablet; you can also cast the internet stream to your TV if your devices are capable of that. There is also an A24 screening room app available on the Apple TV and Roku app stores for watching directly on your TV.

A24 has been doing these one-night only screenings for the last year or so, hosting them for movies like The Green Knight, Lamb, Everything Everywhere All at Once and even X by itself earlier this year.

This isn’t the end to this brand new horror franchise either, as a third movie, MaXXXine, reunites Mia Goth and Ti West. It’s still TBD on when MaXXXine is set to release, but we shouldn’t be surprised if it comes early 2023 as they have been churning out these movies.

Watch the trailers for X and Pearl below.

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’

“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
ComicBook

Nope Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date

As 2022 winds down, there are still some big movies to look forward to and a lot of fan favorites that people are still reflecting on. Jordan Peele's Nope hit theatres earlier this year and was a hit among critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics score and a 69% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "work of art." Nope is currently available on Digital HD, and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this month. Next month, the movie will also be available to stream on Peacock.
Polygon

Nope will stream exclusively on Peacock in November

Peacock announced on Thursday that Nope, the latest sci-fi horror movie from Get Out director Jordan Peele, will stream exclusively on the platform on Nov. 18. In addition to the film, the service will also stream a making-of documentary of the series, featuring interviews with the cast and crew of Nope as well as in-depth never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week

Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer

It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Will Debut in AMC Theaters

Want to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere two weeks early? MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios are making it happen for fans alongside AMC. Thanks to this partnership, fans will be able to not only experience the Duttons on the big screen, but see Season 5’s premiere before October’s end. AMC is screening the Yellowstone premiere in more than 100 theatres across the U.S. on Saturday, October 29.
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere

Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
Rolling Stone

‘Killer Sally’: See Trailer for Docuseries That Examines Bodybuilding’s Most Notorious Murder

Bodybuilding’s most notorious crime is the focus of Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Killer Sally. The three-episode docuseries investigates the Valentine’s Day 1995 killing of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot to death by his bodybuilder wife, Sally. She alleged she was being choked at the time of the shooting and was a frequent victim of McNeil’s domestic abuse. “Sally claimed it was self-defense, a split-second decision to save her life,” Netflix said of Killer Sally in its synopsis. “The prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, the revenge of a jealous and aggressive wife. They called her a ‘thug,’ a ‘bully,’...
IGN

Duffer Bros. Death Note Series for Netflix Gets a Writer

Netflix’s live-action Death Note series has found its writer. According to Deadline, the upcoming Death Note adaptation has tapped Halia Abdel-Meguid to write the show’s script. Abdel-Meguid is a long-time fan of the Death Note anime, as well as being a Japanese speaker, having spent time living in...
ComicBook

M3GAN: Viral Horror Movie Gets New Release Date After Trailer

Last week came the first trailer for M3GAN, the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that immediately caught the attention of fans online thanks to its bananas first footage. The new movie, which hails from a screenplay by Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, immediately became a meme thanks to the titular evil doll/robot doing some hilarious dance moves and chasing someone in a forest on all fours like an animal. Those that had their hype levels sent off the charts by the M3GAN trailer however have some good news in store for them as M3GAN's release date has been moved up by the studio.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy