A24 streaming Pearl, X double feature online on October 20

(Image credit: Christopher Moss/A24)

Horror fans, here’s another entry to add to your Halloween viewing schedule, as the 2022 movies Pearl and X are set to stream online for one-night only. Available through the A24 online screening room, the double feature of two of the best-reviewed horror movies of the year takes place on October 20.

X came out in March and quickly became a surprise hit. The movie follows a group of young filmmakers who arrive on the farm of an elderly couple in Texas to make a movie, but what the elderly couple doesn’t know is that it is an adult film. Once the deceit is discovered, things quickly go bad. The talented cast includes Mia Goth, who plays both Maxine and the elderly woman Pearl, as well as Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell and Stephen Ure.

Pearl followed quickly on the heels of X, releasing in movie theaters in September. Pearl is a prequel centered on the elderly woman in X, detailing how she was once a starry-eyed dreamer with aspirations for Hollywood but repressed on her family farm. Goth once again plays Pearl, this time joined by David Corenswet, Emma Jenkins-Purro, Alistar Sewell, Matthew Sunderland and Tandi Wright.

Ti West wrote and directed both movies, which are "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) — X at 94% and Pearl at 89%.

To watch the Pearl an X double feature on October 20, you must buy a ticket, $20, through the A24 online screening room (opens in new tab). This online event is only available for those in the US. Once you buy a ticket, you have a nine-hour viewing window to watch the movies starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on October 20.

Viewing options for the movies include watching via the internet on your computer, phone or tablet; you can also cast the internet stream to your TV if your devices are capable of that. There is also an A24 screening room app available on the Apple TV and Roku app stores for watching directly on your TV.

A24 has been doing these one-night only screenings for the last year or so, hosting them for movies like The Green Knight, Lamb, Everything Everywhere All at Once and even X by itself earlier this year.

This isn’t the end to this brand new horror franchise either, as a third movie, MaXXXine, reunites Mia Goth and Ti West. It’s still TBD on when MaXXXine is set to release, but we shouldn’t be surprised if it comes early 2023 as they have been churning out these movies.

Watch the trailers for X and Pearl below.

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.