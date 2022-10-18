Read full article on original website
When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey
Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays
First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022
There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
Several retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!
The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5
Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off early due to high inventory
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Christmas in October! Or at least that’s when big box stores want consumers to start shopping for the holidays. Holiday savings are already underway at several retailers including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Amazon where store officials say the winter discounts have hit shelves weeks earlier than usual this year.
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
Tips to Buy Christmas Presents for Kids for Less
The holidays are often a very special time. This is especially true for those that have children. Most parents love to experience Christmas through their children’s eyes. The lights and decorations can be very exciting, and many enjoy riding around looking at the lights.
Say goodbye to the traditional holiday shopping season
The traditional holiday shopping season is dead, with retailers no longer waiting to clear out the Halloween leftovers before rolling out Black Friday-like deals. Why it matters: The season had been creeping earlier and earlier, and COVID pushed it over the edge by moving more deals online. Amazon, Walmart, Target,...
Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change. The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about […]
50 Thoughtful Gifts for the Girls in Your Life This Holiday Season
Santa Claus is coming to town...and he's not the only one with a list to check! With the holiday season approaching, it's time to review our lists and see which gifts for loved ones are still outstanding. If you've yet to cross off Christmas presents for the young girls, tweens and teens in your life, then don't stress. We've compiled 50 gifts for girls to make your holiday shopping easier.
The Best Home Depot Holiday Sale Secrets
The holidays are coming sooner than you think, and there are plenty of ways to save at Home Depot this season. Here are the best tips to save for the holidays.
Early holiday sales are a win for shoppers and retailers
Advance sales of seasonal items benefit consumers with reduced retail prices and not just retailers, according to new research. It isn’t even Halloween, and some retailers already are putting out Christmas merchandise and promoting gift buying. Manufacturers and retailers often put out cards for Valentine’s Day, chocolate eggs for Easter, and a plethora of pumpkin-spiced treats ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving many weeks ahead of the holidays.
Shop the best plus-size wedding gowns from Eloquii’s fall/winter collection
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Eloquii has always devoted itself to designing accessibly-priced, stylish and well-made clothes. Earlier this year, the label launched its latest in-house brand, Bridal by Eloquii—offering gorgeous and trendy options for the plus-size bride. Whether you’re deep into planning your wedding or about to take your first few steps on this journey, Eloquii has made it easy to tie the knot in style.
Turkeyflation: How hard will Thanksgiving hit
(COLORADO) — Between Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and economic inflation, buying the bird for Thanksgiving dinner and other favorite staples will cost more in 2022. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food at home rose 13% from Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022, with […]
