Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
KXRM

Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
KKTV

Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
KXRM

Man arrested for domestic violence incident, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after responding to a family disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 2200 block of North Chelton Road, which is near North Academy Boulevard and […]
KXRM

Three men arrested in criminal poaching investigation

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to […]
KXRM

Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
KXRM

Arrest made after crash, alcohol considered factor

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway […]
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
KXRM

Former Florence City Manager pleads guilty to harassment

(FLORENCE, Colo.) — Michael Patterson, the former City Manager for the City of Florence, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges related to incidents of alleged sexual misconduct involving city employees. Patterson was arrested in November of 2021 on charges dating back to Aug. 2021, which included stalking, sexual contact with no consent, and providing alcohol to […]
Westword

Marijuana Sales at Gas Stations? Get in Line, Circle K.

The concept of gas and grass had news outlets buzzing this week, after a marijuana corporation announced plans to sell marijuana at Circle K. Starting in 2023, Green Thumb will open ten medical marijuana dispensaries connected or adjacent to Circle K locations in Florida, thanks to a lease agreement with the gas station chain, according to the Chicago-based company.
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of men, desperate in their need to improve their coif, stole hair care products and cash from a Springs beauty store. Hair Care Burglars (CSPD) According to police, the duo targeted the business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, September The post On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect appeared first on KRDO.
