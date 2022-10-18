Read full article on original website
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
Arrest made following discovery of threatening note at high school in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest after finding a threatening note on a high school campus north of Colorado Springs Thursday. Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat scheduled for Friday was found in a restroom at Palmer...
Man arrested for domestic violence incident, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after responding to a family disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 2200 block of North Chelton Road, which is near North Academy Boulevard and […]
Three men arrested in criminal poaching investigation
(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to […]
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
Arrest made after crash, alcohol considered factor
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway […]
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Working Fusion at Mill Street, a tiny home village meant to provide housing for at-risk young adults, opened in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday. The project is the first development of nonprofit WeFortify, and project leaders said it is only the first of a number of...
Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
Former Florence City Manager pleads guilty to harassment
(FLORENCE, Colo.) — Michael Patterson, the former City Manager for the City of Florence, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges related to incidents of alleged sexual misconduct involving city employees. Patterson was arrested in November of 2021 on charges dating back to Aug. 2021, which included stalking, sexual contact with no consent, and providing alcohol to […]
Colorado Springs mayor calls for investigation into officers who allegedly made ‘wholly unacceptable’ comments during protests in 2020 and 2021
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is calling for an investigation into comments allegedly made by police officers during protests and marches in 2020 and 2021. The incidents were captured on body cameras worn by police. The first video is alleged to have been recorded prior to a Black Lives Matter...
Marijuana Sales at Gas Stations? Get in Line, Circle K.
The concept of gas and grass had news outlets buzzing this week, after a marijuana corporation announced plans to sell marijuana at Circle K. Starting in 2023, Green Thumb will open ten medical marijuana dispensaries connected or adjacent to Circle K locations in Florida, thanks to a lease agreement with the gas station chain, according to the Chicago-based company.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of men, desperate in their need to improve their coif, stole hair care products and cash from a Springs beauty store. Hair Care Burglars (CSPD) According to police, the duo targeted the business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, September The post On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect appeared first on KRDO.
