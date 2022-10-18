Read full article on original website
Frank Reich Reveals Message to Nick Foles Following Demotion
The Indianapolis Colts shuffled their quarterback depth chart with Sam Ehlinger being promoted to backup over Nick Foles.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
Bears Say ‘No More’ to Ex-Vikings Playmaker
The Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 in 2022 during Week 6, an unflattering start for a team with a new general manager and head coach. And Matt Eberflus’ squad is making a few changes in light of the lousy start, waiving former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. The...
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News
Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
Ex-WR James Jones: Ben Roethlisberger was 'the king of looking like you don't care out there'
Ex-NFL WR, and current NFL Network analyst, James Jones reacted to Ben Roethlisberger's criticism of Tom Brady's body language during Sunday's loss.
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
Jim Irsay broke the NFL billionaire’s code by turning on Dan Snyder. It’s about time
Finally, someone with influence said the obvious. Colts owner Jim Irsay set off fireworks Tuesday when he became the first NFL owner to publicly state that there is “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay, in what appeared to be a calculated move, spoke for 10 minutes to media members at the NFL’s fall owners’ meeting about Snyder’s stain on the league.
Yardbarker
Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
Roger Goodell shares true thoughts on Jim Irsay’s outburst aimed at Commanders’ Dan Snyder
If it was up to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Dan Snyder would have already been removed by the NFL as the owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay told reporters Tuesday that he believes “there is merit to removing him [Snyder] as owner.”. Irsay’s public rebuke of Snyder comes...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History
On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
iheart.com
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Roger Goodell Asked If He Had Problem With Jim Irsay's Dan Snyder Comment
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay caused a stir on Tuesday when he said there "is merit" to removing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Naturally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Irsay's comments, and while he didn't endorse them, he didn't condemn them either. "Interesting juxtaposition in NFL commissioner Roger...
Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder
Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
SkySports
Dan Snyder: Jim Irsay says Washington Commanders owner's removal from NFL should be given 'serious consideration'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and it should be given "serious consideration" by the NFL. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington franchise since 1999. Both he and the team are the subject of separate...
Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder
You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love
