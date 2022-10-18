ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

EMU Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Setback to Chippewas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team suffered a tough loss at Central Michigan University, Wednesday, Oct. 19 in a match decided by three sets inside McGuirk Arena. The 3-0 conference loss moved Eastern Michigan's record to 3-18 overall and 2-7 in Mid-American Conference play. Sophomore...
EMU Volleyball Travels to Mount. Pleasant Before Hosting BGSU

Date Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 at 6 p.m. and 4 p.m. Venue McGuirk Arena | Mount Pleasant, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center | Ypsilanti, Mich. Preview Info EMU Notes (PDF) Watch ESPN +. Live Stats Live Stats. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern...
EMU Climbs in Final Round, Kellett Takes Third at Flyer Invite

KETTERING, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team overcame the elements on the final day of the 13-team Dayton Flyer Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 18. With blustery, windy, and wet conditions that kept the temperatures in the mid-to-low 40s throughout the two-day event, senior Cam Kellett (London, Ontario-Saint Thomas Aquinas-Nevada) finished in third with a 217 (73-72-72) on the par-71, 7,004-yard NCR Country Club setup.
Tennis Set For ITA Midwest Regional

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University tennis team is set to take the court for the ITA Midwest Regional, Thursday-Tuesday, Oct. 20-25. The event will be held on the campus of the University of Michigan, at the Varsity Tennis Center. The winners of each individual flight,...
