KETTERING, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team overcame the elements on the final day of the 13-team Dayton Flyer Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 18. With blustery, windy, and wet conditions that kept the temperatures in the mid-to-low 40s throughout the two-day event, senior Cam Kellett (London, Ontario-Saint Thomas Aquinas-Nevada) finished in third with a 217 (73-72-72) on the par-71, 7,004-yard NCR Country Club setup.

KETTERING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO