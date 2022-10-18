ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more. Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
'Fargo' Is Filming In Downtown Calgary & You Might Spot This 'Stranger Things' Star

Filming for the TV series Fargo is taking over parts of Downtown Calgary today and this could be your chance to run into a Stranger Things star right in the city. According to Downtown Calgary, filming for the anthology series will be taking place in or outside a high-rise on Fifth Avenue Southwest between Fourth and Fifth Street Southwest.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Your Wallet Will Thank You For Waiting

Ontario gas prices are on their way down again, allowing motorists a chance to collect some savings and keep their wallets fatter this weekend. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Saturday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 162.9 cents per litre.
Morning Brief: Top Winter Destinations, A Colourful New Loonie & More

We made it; TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Today, Drake is one of Canada's most valuable cultural exports. However, according to an unearthed invoice, a concert promoter paid the "6ix God" a mere $100 to open for Ice Cube back in 2006 — barely half the price of a single nosebleed ticket to see the Toronto superstar in 2022.
A Quick 20-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver Can Take You To This Adorable Tiny Island

If you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway activity, look no further than this stunning tiny island in B.C. Bowen Island is only a 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Vancouver, which makes it super easy to get to. There are a ton of activities to check out on the island like hiking, local shops, adorable cafes or restaurants and even cideries.

