Snow Peak Relocates Soho Store To Williamsburg

Snow Peak USA, the Japanese outdoor lifestyle brand, announced it relocated its Soho store to Williamsburg, a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The store, located at 76 N. Sixth Street, provides more space to showcase the brand’s product offerings. “We’re thrilled to be opening our...
