A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Dodgers: Zack Greinke Unrecognized Amid Postseason Crowd
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke enjoyed a day at the ball park with his family
Sporting News
Why Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres ruthlessly mocked Guardians' Josh Naylor with 'who's your daddy' chant, rock the baby in Game 5 of ALDS
Yankees fans trolled Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor during Tuesday's decisive ALDS Game 5, loudly chanting "Who's your daddy?" at the Cleveland slugger in the win-or-go-home game. Fans chanted and enthusiastically rocked their arms after Naylor flew out in the second inning, hitting the first baseman back for his viral...
Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say
The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Castellanos Shares Candid Feelings About Girardi, Managerial Change
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos claims his teammates weren't always feeling their best before Rob Thomson took over as manager.
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
Sports World Reacts To Cleveland Guardians Hotel News
The Cleveland Guardians faced some adversity going into Game 5 of the ALDS. According to ESPN's Eduardo Perez, the team had to check out of its hotel and bring its bags to Yankee Stadium, not knowing if they were going to Houston or back to Cleveland depending on the result.
Dodgers News: Analysts Question Tyler Anderson Being Removed from Game 4
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson went 5.0 innings and didn't give up any runs
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
