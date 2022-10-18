ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

Why Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres ruthlessly mocked Guardians' Josh Naylor with 'who's your daddy' chant, rock the baby in Game 5 of ALDS

Yankees fans trolled Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor during Tuesday's decisive ALDS Game 5, loudly chanting "Who's your daddy?" at the Cleveland slugger in the win-or-go-home game. Fans chanted and enthusiastically rocked their arms after Naylor flew out in the second inning, hitting the first baseman back for his viral...
CLEVELAND, NY
NJ.com

Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say

The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
