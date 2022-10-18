Read full article on original website
Legal experts: Russia link to Trump documents means it's a matter of "when, not if" he is indicted
Former President Donald Trump sought to cut a deal with the National Archives to trade records he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago late last year for "sensitive" documents about the FBI investigation of his 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, according to The New York Times. The exchange never...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
msn.com
Igor Danchenko trial shows how much Mueller either didn't know or ignored for his Trump report: Turley
The trial of Igor Danchenko shows how much previous Special Counsel Robert Mueller either failed to include in or did not know about for his own report in his investigation on Russia interference in the 2016 election, constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley told Fox News. Turley made his observation Friday...
Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds
As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments
Congressman Adam Schiff responded with derision on Sunday to Donald Trump’s assertion that the president of the United States can declassify top-secret materials “just by thinking about it”, without going through a formal review process. Asked by host Jake Tapper to respond to comments the former president...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Witness contradicts theory against Trump dossier analyst
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The FBI agent who questioned a think tank analyst charged with lying to the bureau about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump has twice testified that he believes the analyst was truthful with him, jurors heard Wednesday.
Former FBI official says the FBI is facing a 'crisis of credibility' over questions of how much its senior officials knew leading up to the Capitol riot
Frank Figliuzzi called for transparency from the FBI and for the agency to say if there was "political suppression" of its intelligence on January 6.
FBI raided ABC News journalist over classified info. Then he "fell off the face of the earth"
On Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported that an Emmy-winning ABC News producer James Gordon Meek has withdrawn from public and professional life following an FBI search at his home that allegedly turned up classified information on his laptop. "To his detractors within ABC, Meek was something of a 'military fanboy,'" reported...
The Verge
The FBI says it caught an ex-NSA employee trying to sell top-secret intelligence documents
The NSA, as a rule, wants to employ people who are good at spying. But according to the FBI, one former employee tried to turn the tables on the agency and was caught in the act. Per details released by the Department of Justice this week, a Colorado resident was...
Fox News suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source acquitted
A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI. A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Who is Roger Stone, the Trump ally in the January 6 panel’s crosshairs?
Flamboyant rightwing strategist and self-confessed dirty trickster is expected to be a focus of committee’s latest public session
