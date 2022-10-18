Read full article on original website
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile,...
US News and World Report
Mexican Lawmakers Approve Extending Army's Street Presence Until 2028
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved extending the role of the armed forces in public security tasks until 2028, a move seen by critics as another step in the militarization of the country. The motion on the military's deployment, approved by a majority and backed...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Says to Speak With Biden Later Tuesday
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the meeting...
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia
A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
Mexican priest known as "Father Pistolas" suspended after he advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels
Mexico's Roman Catholic Church has suspended a controversial priest who has advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels. Better known as "Father Pistolas," Rev. Alfredo Gallegos is a priest in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan who has himself sometimes carried a weapon. A circular from the...
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules
The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn't appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico. Border Report took a fou
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.
Marco Rubio panned for saying voting drop boxes are dangerous because people may blow them up
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has come under fire for suggesting voting drop boxes are dangerous because they can be blown up and render the votes ineffective.The Republican lawmaker made the comments in a debate against his midterm rival and House counterpart, Rep Val Demings, in Florida’s senate debate.“That’s a method of voting that doesn’t advantage one group or another. There’s danger involved in drop boxes. People need to think about it. OK, imagine someone decides, ‘Oh there’s a drop box I’m just going to put some explosive in it and blow it up and burn all of those ballots...
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
The family of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Venezuelan migrants removed under new Biden move feel betrayed by Mexico, US
Venezuelan migrants are saying they have been betrayed by both the U.S. and Mexico after they were removed and given a 15-day deadline to apply for a visa or leave.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
Spanish fascist’s family to exhume remains from Valley of the Fallen
The family of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain’s fascist Falange party, will exhume his remains from the Valley of the Fallen outside Madrid before they are removed under new legislation designed to honour the victims of the civil war and the Franco dictatorship. Primo...
Zelenskyy: Russian purchase of Iranian weapons shows ‘military and political bankruptcy’
Despite spending billions on its military, the Ukrainian president said, the Kremlin now needs “to bow to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles.”Oct. 18, 2022.
Beleaguered Russian Commanders Now Babysitting Boss’ Kids in Ukraine
Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken yet another absurd turn as one of Vladimir Putin’s most devoted cronies took to social media to demonstrate the epitome of Russian military prowess: his three underage sons haphazardly firing off weapons in Ukraine as they are babysit by a top commander.
