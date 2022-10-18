ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Mexican Lawmakers Approve Extending Army's Street Presence Until 2028

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved extending the role of the armed forces in public security tasks until 2028, a move seen by critics as another step in the militarization of the country. The motion on the military's deployment, approved by a majority and backed...
US News and World Report

Mexico President Says to Speak With Biden Later Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the meeting...
TheDailyBeast

At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
The Independent

Marco Rubio panned for saying voting drop boxes are dangerous because people may blow them up

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has come under fire for suggesting voting drop boxes are dangerous because they can be blown up and render the votes ineffective.The Republican lawmaker made the comments in a debate against his midterm rival and House counterpart, Rep Val Demings, in Florida’s senate debate.“That’s a method of voting that doesn’t advantage one group or another. There’s danger involved in drop boxes. People need to think about it. OK, imagine someone decides, ‘Oh there’s a drop box I’m just going to put some explosive in it and blow it up and burn all of those ballots...
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
