SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
mailplus.co.uk

Millwall 3 Watford 0: Bradshaw the hat-trick hero for hosts

Tom Bradshaw's stunning first-half hat-trick powered Millwall to a 3-0 victory over woeful Watford at the Den. Bradshaw struck three times in just over half an hour to give Gary Rowett's men their third successive win in a game they controlled throughout, moving them one point off the Championship play-off places.
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

Aston Villa looks for just its third win of the Premier League season when it meets a Fulham side enjoying loftier status at Craven Cottage (watch live, 2:30pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Fulham sits 12th with 12 points in its return to the Premier League,...
NBC Sports

Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss. A Robin Koch...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa

Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
NBC Sports

Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth

Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
BBC

M﻿an Utd 2-0 Tottenham: Analysis

Manchester United can now add Tottenham to a list of impressive Old Trafford wins that also includes Liverpool and Arsenal this season. This was, however, different from those victories in that United were dominant from first to last and played in the intense pressing style manager Erik ten Hag demands from his teams.
The Associated Press

Gerrard’s Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard had only just finished telling interviewers he would fight on at Aston Villa when the announcement came. “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement Thursday. “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”
mailplus.co.uk

Wigan 1 Middlesbrough 4: Boro climb out of relegation zone

Prospective new boss Michael Carrick would have been impressed with Middlesbrough's second-half display as they came from a goal down to claim a convincing 4-1 win at Wigan and move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation places. Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has reportedly agreed terms to become Boro's...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steven Gerrard out at Aston Villa following ugly Fulham defeat

Just like that, it’s over for Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. The former Liverpool and England midfielder was dismissed by Villa shortly after Thursday’s disastrous 3-0 loss to Fulham. The defeat left the club in 17th, with goal difference the only thing keeping them out of the relegation zone. With most clubs having played 11 matches, only Wolves (five) have scored fewer goals than Villa’s seven. “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” read a terse press release from the club announcing the change. “A club spokesman said: ‘We would like...

