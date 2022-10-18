Read full article on original website
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
Minnesota Pup To Be Featured On Cans Of Busch's Turkey Beer For Dogs
A Minnesota rescue dog has been picked by Busch beer fans to have her face on cans of the brand's limited edition turkey brew for dogs, according to KNSI Radio. The pup's name is Kira. She was found in a ditch by local police, who took her to a nearby humane society. A day later, she was adopted by a family who live in Perham. The dog beat out three others in the Final Fur com-pet-tion to take home the prize last March.
Man Films Toddler Left in Car While Mom Shops: 'Can't Believe This'
"There is no safe amount of time for a child of any age to be left alone in a vehicle," said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.
Man Walking Dog Stabs Pet Puppies That Escaped, Killing One: Family
The two puppies were bought as support dogs and were only 10 months old. One was left dead while the other needs surgeries for its wounds.
pethelpful.com
Two Senior Poodles Surrendered to Florida Rescue Are Breaking Hearts
As animal lovers, there are few things more upsetting than the seeing an animal suffer. All pets are deserving of care and love, but unfortunately, not all receive that from their owners. Two senior dogs were not given the care they needed before being surrendered to a rescue, and the result is heartbreaking.
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Texas Pumpkin Patch Inferno Torches 73 Vehicles
Facebook Video/Isela RebolledoAuthorities suspect a discarded cigarette may have started the fire.
Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters swept away a motel with 8 people trapped inside. Only 7 survived.
The eight people trapped in the Hideaway Village motel realized that they may die as geysers shot up through the buckling floors and the deadbolts holding their doors shut snapped like toothpicks under Hurricane Ian’s assault. The turquoise motel, ripped from its foundation amid 150 mph winds, careened west...
petpress.net
Top 10 Strongest Dog Breeds in The World That Will Be a Good Pet
There are many different types of dog breeds in the world, and each has its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Some dog breeds are better at hunting, while others are better at protecting their owners. But which dog breed is the strongest?. In this blog post, we will look...
parentherald.com
The 7 Best Large Dog Breeds for Families
Most American households are pet owners, and it should be no surprise that the most popular type of pet is the family dog. While many animals make the best pet for children, nothing compares to the snuggles and play that a dog can provide. While there is a benefit to owning a small dog breed, a large dog can come on adventures, go on long walks and engage in lots of physical play. If your family has decided you're looking for a medium to a large dog but aren't sure which breed to choose, keep reading to find the perfect fit.
pethelpful.com
31-Year-Old Cockatoo's Love for New Rescue Mom Is Absolutely Beautiful
The life of a rescue pet is extremely stressful and frightening, even when they've spent their beginning years surrounded by love, too. It may sound like a contradicting situation, but it's exactly what happened to Izzy the cockatoo when she fell into the care of @gabbynikolle. The animal rescuer is no stranger to birds like Izzy, and the two have been bonding like crazy since they met.
Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes
At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
Handsome hounds, pretty pooches: BARK looking for dogs to be faces of new pet food
Is your phone’s camera roll full of pictures of your dog? One company wants to feature the country’s most photogenic pooches to be the faces of its new dog food. BARK is embarking on a journey to find ten doggos to be the “Next Top Dog Models” for its new breed-specific dog food, BARK Food.
notabully.org
14 Dog Breeds That Whine A Lot
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Picking the right breed of dog for your family can be quite the task, and one of the biggest considerations for certain households includes how vocal the dog is. Some owners may be fine with a loud and boisterous pup, whereas others want a quieter companion.
How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?
Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
2-year-old goes home for 1st time from hospital, reunites with 6 siblings
An Illinois toddler was discharged from La Rabida Children’s Hospital on Oct. 11 and has since reunited with six of his siblings at home.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress
A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding dayWoman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan
