ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Carolina Public Press

No internet, no telehealth: Rural North Carolina residents struggle to connect with doctors virtually

An estimated 4 million North Carolinians don't have access to reliable broadband service. This particularly affects rural residents, many of whom live in communities that tend to suffer most from a lower supply of health professionals. Telehealth is promoted as the solution, but what do we really know about the virtual resource, and how effective is it without an internet connection?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they...
JACKSON, MS
WCNC

North Carolina Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Get vaccinated: Number of flu cases worries health officials, WNC residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While many people have focused on COVID-19 over the last few years, health officials warn that it’s important not to forget about other contagious viruses as the colder months move in. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, flu...
publicradioeast.org

Survey on NC’s school performance grades draws strong response, call for change

A recent statewide survey about how North Carolina public school performance is graded drew more than 26,000 participants, most of whom said that the current A-F grading system needs to be revised to give more weight to student growth and to include more non-academic criteria. The online survey, conducted during...
WBTW News13

Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doctors said they have seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Roll Call Online

Budd-Beasley battle for Senate in North Carolina stays tight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The race for North Carolina’s open Senate seat between Republican Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, has so far stayed consistently tight. In a midterm election year when conventional wisdom suggests that Republicans are poised to win...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water

The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Mount Airy News

N.C. Granite has solid future, leader says

It’s quite unusual for a speaker at a meeting in Mount Airy to be introduced using French, but this occurred before an official of North Carolina Granite Corp. addressed a local Rotary Club this week. Yet regardless of the exact language used, the message conveyed by Denis Deshales was...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy