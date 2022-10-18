ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Six charged with gun and drugs in Pleasantville

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
An investigation sparked by resident complaints in Pleasantville led to the arrest of six people and recovery of drugs and a handgun.

A search of 132 N. First Street led to heroin, crack and a gun, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Officers also found a handgun that had been reported stolen, she added.

Those arrested were: Messiah Burton, 19; Edwin Eaton, 45, and Natalie Camagna, 39, all of Pleasantville. Ronald Holloway, 51, of Atlantic City; Satrina Watson, 55, of Egg Harbor City, and Daniel Ravese, 36, of Somers Point.

All six were charged with drug and weapons offenses, and are all in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Holloway was additional charged with certain persons not to possess a weapon. His criminal history includes weapon possession, shoplifting and assaults dating to 2004, court records show.

The investigation by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High-Intensity Drug-Trafficking Task Force was led by Pleasantville Officer Matthew Laielli and included members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

BreakingAC

Four arrested in deadly Atlantic, Ocean county drug ring

Four Atlantic County men were arrested in connection to a heroin-fentanyl linked to 22 fatal overdoses, police said. Six guns were recovered as a result of the investigation, including one stolen from Galloway Township, police said. Wax paper folds stamped with “Beetlejuice” have been found on scene of 39 overdoses...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot during Dover home invasion; homeowner charged with drug crimes

A Dover man faces drug-dealing charges following a home invasion that led to a California man getting shot. Dover Police said that State Troopers responded to reports of gunshots on Whiteoak Road late Tuesday night. A 46-year-old California man was flown to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial

A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses

STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Clementon & Lindenwold Men Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses

Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, October 17, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 3:32 a.m., officers of the Camden County...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Shore News Network

4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Arrest made for Dover homicide

A Dover man is under arrest for a homicide in the city last weekend. Dover Police said Friday that 30-year-old Duante Morrison was identified as a suspect in connection with the early-morning shooting death last Sunday of 29-year-old Jesse Holley on South Bradford Street. Police learned that Morrison was at...
DOVER, DE
Mercury

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
