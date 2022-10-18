Six charged with gun and drugs in Pleasantville

An investigation sparked by resident complaints in Pleasantville led to the arrest of six people and recovery of drugs and a handgun.

A search of 132 N. First Street led to heroin, crack and a gun, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Officers also found a handgun that had been reported stolen, she added.

Those arrested were: Messiah Burton, 19; Edwin Eaton, 45, and Natalie Camagna, 39, all of Pleasantville. Ronald Holloway, 51, of Atlantic City; Satrina Watson, 55, of Egg Harbor City, and Daniel Ravese, 36, of Somers Point.

All six were charged with drug and weapons offenses, and are all in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Holloway was additional charged with certain persons not to possess a weapon. His criminal history includes weapon possession, shoplifting and assaults dating to 2004, court records show.

The investigation by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High-Intensity Drug-Trafficking Task Force was led by Pleasantville Officer Matthew Laielli and included members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.