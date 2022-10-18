You know things are serious when David Solomon, the Goldman Sachs CEO who spent the summer DJ-ing at Lollapalooza, hasn’t posted on Instagram about his music since August. The largest economies in the world — the U.S., China, the eurozone — are teetering on the edge of recession, and the coming months, maybe the next year or so, will probably be a time of rising unemployment, spreading bankruptcies, and the price of everything remaining high. Add to that a European land war and OPEC+ cutting oil production, and you’d expect Wall Street’s biggest banks would be hunkering down to protect themselves from a wipeout. To an extent, they are. This has been a rough year, with dealmaking all but halted, the stock market erasing two years of gains, and rampant inflation throwing the global economy off-kilter. Wall Street banks are designed to understand the economy better than anyone else. Assuming they do have some special insights, it’s worth reading their real-world-concern level: Just how freaked are the masters of the universe right now?

2 DAYS AGO