Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
ComicBook
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
digitalspy.com
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Supporting His Movie Comeback: 'Really Nice of Him'
Dwayne Johnson recently said he's "so happy" to see The Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser getting standing ovations for his new movie The Whale Brendan Fraser is feeling the love from Dwayne Johnson. Fraser, 53, is enjoying awards buzz for his performance in The Whale, which marks a major comeback for the star, known for blockbusters like The Mummy and George of the Jungle. After footage went viral of Fraser getting emotional during a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, Johnson — who was in 2001's The Mummy Returns with Fraser...
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
epicstream.com
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate
Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Dwayne Johnson Has An Answer About If He'll Run For President
After years of consideration, the "Black Adam" star has reached a decision.
Gamespot
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
Dame Judi Dench wants ‘cruelly unjust’ Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ to come with a disclaimer
CNN — Dame Judi Dench has played a British queen before and now she is sounding off about Netflix’s popular dramatization of the royal family. In a letter to The Times, the revered actress shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of “The Crown,” writing that “the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has Rotten Tomatoes score revealed as first reviews land
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has landed a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 55% as its first reviews have landed. The Rock's long-awaited debut in the Worlds of DC has promised to establish a new hierarchy in the Multiverse, opening up the legacy of the Justice Society of America on the big screen for the first time.
The Rock Loves The Kids! Dwayne Johnson Explains How He Ended Up Holding A Fan’s Baby At ‘Black Adam’ Event In Mexico
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson takes us through the moment he held a fan's baby at the 'Black Adam' fan event in Mexico
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson and his ‘Black Adam’ co-star are proof that real heroes wear pink
The Black Adam promotional tour has reached London, and leading man Dwayne Johnson decided to take an alternate approach to embodying his character while posing for pictures in the U.K. capital. Although the DC anti-hero is known as the Man in Black, Johnson decided to rock some serious pink as he hung out with a collection of his co-stars on the city’s rooftops.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson moderates an argument on superhero ethics between ‘Black Adam’ Funkos
Being a superhero is rough. While most people see it as punching bad guys and stopping crime, has anyone ever considered the ethical ramifications that come with the job? Luckily, Black Adam star, Dwayne Johnson has come to settle the debate as to whether or not a superhero needs to kill and destroy so many lives in order to save the world. And helping Johnson with this ethical dilemma are two Funko Pops from the film.
