4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Where to Watch the 2022 Phillies Playoffs in Philly
- Whether you're a sports fan or just want to watch a game for fun, Philadelphia has a variety of places to watch baseball. Sports fans have plenty of options, from outdoor sports venues to local bars with TVs. Here are some recommendations for Philadelphia bars that will give you a great game-day experience.
Dough Head Pizza Opens in South Philly
- If you're looking for a great new restaurant in the South Philly area, try Dough Head Pizza. Its owner, Joe Betzala, received special training from Gregorio Fierro and has years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry. His focus is on making great pizza. South Philly's Newest Pizza...
Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dessert Might Surprise You
Pennsylvania has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Keystone State’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.
As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023
The news comes a mere week after its Plymouth Meeting Mall outpost was announced.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country.Image via Plumsteadville Inn. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Creepy Halloween Destinations to Visit in Pennsylvania This Season
If you're into all the scary stuff, Pennsylvania during Halloween is a good place to be. There are plenty of spooky, seasonal destinations to visit, four of which I'm highlighting today:
Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market
- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
My restaurant's window was smashed in Philadelphia, where our leaders are failing their most basic duty
Companies are closing or not renewing leases based on safety concerns for their employees and the never-ending shoplifting problem in Philadelphia.
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
Philly Today: South Philly Man Who Said He “Pissed” in Pelosi’s Office Convicted
"Time to find some brass and kick some frickin' ass," he declared in a video he took on January 6th. Plus: Larry Krasner! Free avocados! The Phillies!. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each...
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
