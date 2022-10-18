ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
AMBLER, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Watch the 2022 Phillies Playoffs in Philly

- Whether you're a sports fan or just want to watch a game for fun, Philadelphia has a variety of places to watch baseball. Sports fans have plenty of options, from outdoor sports venues to local bars with TVs. Here are some recommendations for Philadelphia bars that will give you a great game-day experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Dough Head Pizza Opens in South Philly

- If you're looking for a great new restaurant in the South Philly area, try Dough Head Pizza. Its owner, Joe Betzala, received special training from Gregorio Fierro and has years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry. His focus is on making great pizza. South Philly's Newest Pizza...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dessert Might Surprise You

Pennsylvania has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Keystone State’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.

As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market

- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
READING, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

